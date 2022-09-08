American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|83
|54
|.606
|_
|Tampa Bay
|77
|58
|.570
|5
|Toronto
|76
|60
|.559
|6½
|Baltimore
|72
|65
|.526
|11
|Boston
|67
|71
|.486
|16½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|70
|65
|.519
|_
|Chicago
|69
|68
|.504
|2
|Minnesota
|68
|67
|.504
|2
|Kansas City
|56
|82
|.406
|15½
|Detroit
|52
|85
|.380
|19
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|88
|49
|.642
|_
|Seattle
|77
|60
|.562
|11
|Los Angeles
|60
|77
|.438
|28
|Texas
|59
|77
|.434
|28½
|Oakland
|50
|87
|.365
|38
Atlanta 7, Oakland 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 4, 12 innings, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 9, Seattle 6
Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 4
Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0
Toronto 4, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 1, 2nd game
Kansas City 2, Cleveland 1
Houston 4, Texas 3, 10 innings
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Boston (Bello 1-4) at Baltimore (Voth 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-11), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 7-4) at Texas (Dunning 3-8), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 11-5) at Minnesota (Bundy 8-6), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Wentz 0-1) at Kansas City (Heasley 3-7), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 7-5) at Seattle (Ray 12-8), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.