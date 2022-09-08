North America eDiscovery Market regional perspective and trends to organizations 2030

The study offers in-depth regional analysis of market scenarios, by analyzing previous trends and covering future forecast. It also offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies, along with some key market strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, R&D activities and more.

The North America eDiscovery Market would witness market growth of 7.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

North America eDiscovery Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Deployment Model (Cloud and On-premise), By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 – 2028

When parties are obliged to produce relevant records and evidence linked to a case during the early stages of litigation, e-discovery is used. This procedure entails receiving and transferring electronic data that has been sought, identified, secured, and searched for the purpose of using it as evidence. E-discovery can be done offline on a particular computer or remotely via a network. Any material in an electronic format, such as emails, texts, and social media posts, is included in the data acquired during the e-discovery process.

In the United States federal court system, e-discovery is employed in civil proceedings and legal processes. Electronic discovery is similarly governed by norms in other court systems across the globe. In England, for example, it is a civil procedure with a pre-determined procedure. Parties to a lawsuit used to communicate pertinent information via physical documents before e-discovery. E-discovery has expanded this approach that incorporates material stored electronically (ESI). Throughout the litigation process, both sides find and preserve important ESI, making e-discovery requests and challenges.

Some of the important factors driving the growth of the e-discovery market in the U.S. are the rise in usage of digital forensics solutions and expanding cloud computing landscape. Nearly all the states in the union have already passed e-discovery legislation. Hawaii, the newest state, hasn’t made the list yet and is actively working to enact e-discovery regulations. The most recent e-discovery laws are also found in California. This situation allows the use of e-discovery technologies to mine the necessary material and provide it to the court due to the country’s extremely permeable e-discovery regulations.

The US market dominated the North America eDiscovery Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $4,279.9 million by 2028. The Canada market is expecting to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during (2022 – 2028). Additionally, The Mexico market would witness a CAGR of 8.5% during (2022 – 2028).

Based on Component, the market is segmented into Services and Solution (Identification, Preservation & Collection, Processing, Review & Analysis, and Production & Presentation). Based on Deployment Model, the market is segmented into Cloud and On-premise. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, Manufacturing, Government, Telecom & IT, Consumer Goods & Retail, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Legal, and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, CS Disco, Inc., Nuix Limited, KLDiscovery Inc., Relativity ODA LLC, Ipro Tech, LLC (ZyLab), Exterro, Inc., and Knovos, LLC.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Component

Services

Solution

Identification, Preservation & Collection

Processing, Review & Analysis

Production & Presentation

By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-premise

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical

BFSI

Manufacturing

Government

Telecom & IT

Consumer Goods & Retail

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Energy & Utilities

Legal

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Companies Profiled

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

CS Disco, Inc.

Nuix Limited

KLDiscovery Inc.

Relativity ODA LLC

Ipro Tech, LLC (ZyLab)

Exterro, Inc.

Knovos, LLC

