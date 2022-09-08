Europe Electric hobs Market Competitive Landscape Based on Product design

Statistical and cogent models for the market were used to assess and forecast the market data. Additionally, market shares and important trends were taken into account when creating the study. The Market Time Line Analysis, Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Overview and Guide, Company Market Share Analysis, Company Positioning Grid, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis are additional data models that can use.

The Europe Electric Hobs Market would witness market growth of 4.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Europe Electric hobs Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, E-commerce), By Size (2 Burner, 4 Burner, and 5 Burner), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 – 2028

Despite their similarities in appearance, induction and ceramic hobs are fundamentally distinct appliances. The primary distinction between induction and ceramic hobs is how heat is generated. An induction cooktop works similarly to an electric hob, but it contains coils beneath the surface that induce an electrical current in the pan or metal item to generate heat. It uses less energy than other types of electric hobs because it requires less electricity and remains cold until set a pan on it.

Many electric hobs include features such as a power boost, which allows increasing the power required to cook quickly, which is excellent if in a hurry. One of the most significant features of an electric hob is the safety features installed to prevent accidents. The heat indicator is a valuable feature that lets know if a zone is still hot after use and warns not to touch it. This visibly tells consumer and eliminates the need to burn fingertips checking if it’s still too hot or not!

In 2019, Germany generated 612.4 billion kWh of electricity. Renewable energy generation now accounts for 40% of total electricity generation (37 percent excluding hydropower). Although natural gas generation climbed somewhat in 2019, coal and nuclear generation declined in 2019. By 2030, Germany wants to generate 65 percent of its electricity from renewable sources. Germany is the world’s seventh-largest nuclear energy producer, with 75.1 terawatt hours (TWh) or 12% of total power generation, down from 133 TWh (28% of total generation) in 2010. The sharp drop is due to the anticipated retirement of older nuclear power plants. By 2022, the German government intends to shut down all remaining nuclear power plants.

The Germany market dominated the Europe Electric Hobs Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $64.2 Million by 2028. The UK market would witness a CAGR of 3.2% during (2022 – 2028). Additionally, The France market is experiencing a CAGR of 4.8% during (2022 – 2028).

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Specialty Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, E-commerce, and Others. Based on Size, the market is segmented into 2 Burner, 4 Burner, and 5 Burner. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Robert Bosch GmbH (BSH Home Appliances Corporation), LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation), Siemens AG, Whirlpool Corporation, Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (Haier Group Corporation), Beko plc (Ar?elik A.?.), Cusimax, SMEG S.p.A. and Electrolux AB

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket

E-commerce

Others

By Size

2 Burner

4 Burner

5 Burner

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Companies Profiled

Robert Bosch GmbH (BSH Home Appliances Corporation)

LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation)

Siemens AG

Whirlpool Corporation

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (Haier Group Corporation)

Beko plc (Ar?elik A.?.)

Cusimax

SMEG S.p.A.

Electrolux AB

