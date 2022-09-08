North America Electric hobs Market Dynamics, Segments and Trends in the 2022-2030

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of segments in this market, covering all the major regions and countries. The major regions analyzed in the study are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The report also includes additional information about other factors such as drivers, restraints and challenges faced by this market along with an overview for each mentioned segment in the study.

The North America Electric Hobs Market would witness market growth of 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

North America Electric hobs Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, E-commerce), By Size (2 Burner, 4 Burner, and 5 Burner), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 – 2028

One of the most common types of stovetop cooking is electric. Warming up an electric hob takes a minute or two. The cooking parts of electric hobs are cooking rings or zones, which can be two, four, or six in number. Electric hobs are popular among consumers since they are the most cost-effective of all the possibilities. It is powered by electricity, and sales may suffer as a result of the fact that hobs do not emit heat immediately.

However, other than cooking time, it has little effect on meal quality, thus many people use electric hobs to save money. High internet penetration around the world, as well as an increase in the number of food exhibitions and food blogging, are driving the electric hobs market opportunity. As a result, the use of electric hobs rises. Furthermore, the global population of households is growing at an exponential rate.

Cooking is done with a variety of heat sources, such as gas, wood, and electricity. During cooking in wood or gas can contribute to indoor air pollution. Carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, and other hazardous chemicals released by natural gas and propane burners can be poisonous to humans and pets. Cooking using a wood stove or fireplace can cause a lot of indoor air pollution because of the wood smoke. Cooking, especially at high temperatures, can produce hazardous air pollutants by heating oil, fat, and other food ingredients. The impacts of indoor air pollution are particularly detrimental to young children, asthmatics, and persons with heart or lung illness. The usage of the electric hobs reduces the pollution growth.

Households in the United States require energy to run a variety of devices and gear, but on average, more than half of a household’s yearly energy consumption (51 percent in 2015) is spent on just two power end uses space heating and air cooling. Geographic location, housing size and structure, and machinery and fuels used all play a role in these largely seasonal and energy-intensive uses.

The US market dominated the North America Electric Hobs Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $174 Million by 2028. The Canada market is poised to grow a CAGR of 6.6% during (2022 – 2028). Additionally, The Mexico market is exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during (2022 – 2028).

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Specialty Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, E-commerce, and Others. Based on Size, the market is segmented into 2 Burner, 4 Burner, and 5 Burner. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Robert Bosch GmbH (BSH Home Appliances Corporation), LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation), Siemens AG, Whirlpool Corporation, Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (Haier Group Corporation), Beko plc (Ar?elik A.?.), Cusimax, SMEG S.p.A. and Electrolux AB

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket

E-commerce

Others

By Size

2 Burner

4 Burner

5 Burner

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Companies Profiled

Robert Bosch GmbH (BSH Home Appliances Corporation)

LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation)

Siemens AG

Whirlpool Corporation

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (Haier Group Corporation)

Beko plc (Ar?elik A.?.)

Cusimax

SMEG S.p.A.

Electrolux AB

