Electric hobs Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR, 2022-2030

The study offers in-depth regional analysis of market scenarios, by analyzing previous trends and covering future forecast. It also offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies, along with some key market strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, R&D activities and more.

The Global Electric hobs Market size is expected to reach $816.2 million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.6 % CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Electric hobs Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, E-commerce), By Size (2 Burner, 4 Burner, and 5 Burner), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 ? 2028

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-electric-hobs-market/QI046

Cooking is a decade-long activity that one engages in out of necessity, personal interest, or as a vocation, as food is the most basic requirement for human survival. Traditionally, food was cooked using wood fire or gas cooktops. Human evolution, as well as economic and technological growth, has increased in the manufacture of modern hobs, products, and procedures.

One of the most common types of stovetop cooking is electric. Warming up an electric hob takes a minute or two. The cooking parts of electric hobs are cooking rings or zones, which can be two, four, or six in number. Electric hobs are popular among consumers since they are the most cost-effective of all the possibilities. It is powered by electricity, and sales may suffer as a result of the fact that hobs do not emit heat immediately.

However, other than cooking time, it has little effect on meal quality, thus many people use electric hobs to save money. High internet penetration around the world, as well as an increase in the number of food exhibitions and food blogging, are driving the electric hobs market opportunity. As a result, the use of electric hobs rises. Furthermore, the global population of households is growing at an exponential rate.

Furthermore, rising health consciousness, as well as changes in consumer lifestyles, increased health awareness, and an increase in the trend of preparing food at home, are projected to drive the electrical hobs market forward in the future. In addition, throughout the projection period, the use of cloud kitchens in the food service industry is expected to provide attractive prospects for the electric hobs business.

COVID-19 impact analysis

The consumer goods business has been influenced by COVID-19. The performance overall of the kitchen appliances business has suffered as a result of the pandemic issue. The COVID-19 outbreak caused a huge drop in electric hob sales. Decreased consumer spending on such equipment during the pandemic, owing to issues such as job insecurity and lower spending power, was one of the key causes of sales losses. Furthermore, large corporations in the kitchen equipment market were reducing or eliminating their production facilities, as well as their retail stores.

Market growth factors

Temperature control that is precise and safe

When utilizing an induction hob, there are no exposed flames. No gas is discharged into the air, and the hot element is never exposed. Flare-ups and injuries are less likely as a result of this. One of the reasons why induction hobs are regarded as an ideal alternative for families with kids is the high level of safety they provide. In addition, Hafele induction hobs have even more sophisticated safety features. While the auto-pan detection feature guarantees that the heat is turned off as soon as the cookware is removed from the hob surface, the small object detection process guarantees that the hob is not triggered if a teaspoon or other small object is dropped on it by accident.

Electric hobs are energy-saving and quick

The electric hobs cooktop’s quickness is one of its most appealing features. Simply put, cooking takes less time since the pan gets hot faster. Since an electric hob?s cooktop creates heat directly in the pan, unlike a gas or electric cooktop, which both need a middleman to transfer heat to the pan flames and an electric burner, respectively. The cooktop’s electromagnetic activity causes electromagnetic activity in the pan, which causes the pan to heat up to check electric hobs Cooktops Work for more on this process. The pan serves as the source of heat. Since there are fewer steps in heating the cookware, it requires less time for the heat to reach the food on average, 25% to 50% less time.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-electric-hobs-market/QI046

Market restraining factors

Cooking tools and rare cookpot are expensive to install

Induction cooktops are more expensive to purchase than regular electric or gas cooktops. However, must consider the technology involved in their creation. Consumer must also examine how much faster can prepare any food, no matter how difficult. When include in the money customer save on energy bills, original investment will likely pay for itself. Cookware is an issue encounter frequently, and many individuals believe they would need to purchase a completely new set of pots and pans. The problem is that not everyone realizes that all must do is make sure cookware’s base is magnetic. There will be times, though, when it will need to replace some products.

Distribution Channel Outlook

Based on Distribution channel, the electric hobs market is divided into Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, E-commerce, and others. The E-commerce segment procured a substantial revenue share in the Electric hobs market in 2021. It is due to the purchasing and marketing of products and services, as well as the transmission of payments and information, over an electronic network, most commonly the internet. Business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C), consumer-to-consumer, and consumer-to-business transactions are all possible.

Size Outlook

On the basis of Size, the electric hobs market is bifurcated into 2 burner, 4 burner and 5 burners. The 2-burner segment acquired the highest revenue share in the Electric hobs market in 2021. Because two-burner stoves are ideal for small kitchens. Furthermore, one of the primary growth causes for two-burner electric hobs is the increase in the number of nuclear households. Furthermore, because it is little in size, it does not require modern or large kitchen counters to place or use. As a result, the market expansion is accelerated.

Regional Outlook

Region wise, the electric hobs market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia pacific region garnered the highest revenue share in the Electric hobs market in 2021. Due to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency’s (BEE) Go Electric campaign, which is expected to raise awareness of the benefits of electric food preparation in major Asian economies such as India and provide 100 percent electrification to rural areas of India.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Robert Bosch GmbH (BSH Home Appliances Corporation), LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation), Siemens AG, Whirlpool Corporation, Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (Haier Group Corporation), Beko plc (Ar?elik A.?.), Cusimax, SMEG S.p.A. and Electrolux AB

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report ): –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-electric-hobs-market/QI046

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket

E-commerce

Others

By Size

2 Burner

4 Burner

5 Burner

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Robert Bosch GmbH (BSH Home Appliances Corporation)

LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation)

Siemens AG

Whirlpool Corporation

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (Haier Group Corporation)

Beko plc (Ar?elik A.?.)

Cusimax

SMEG S.p.A.

Electrolux AB

Request Full Report : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-electric-hobs-market/QI046

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Robust, detailed segmentation

In-depth analysis in all geographies.

Detailed breakup in various segmentation.

Rigorous primary and secondary research

We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization. Our priority is to provide high-level customer satisfaction by providing innovative reports that enable them to take a strategic decision and generate revenue. We update our database on a day-to-day basis to provide the latest reports. We assist our clients in understanding the emerging trends so that they can invest smartly and can make optimum utilization of resources available.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email:sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website : https://www.quadintel.com/

………….Other Trending Posts………..

hydroponics market

activated carbon market

automotive service maintenance repair market

biofertilizer market

data monetization market

designer and luxury footwear market