Custom T-shirt Printing Market Future Growth, New Developments, and Forecast To 2030

The study offers in-depth regional analysis of market scenarios, by analyzing previous trends and covering future forecast. It also offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies, along with some key market strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, R&D activities and more.

The Global Custom T-shirt Printing Market size is expected to reach $6.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Custom T-shirt Printing Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Design (Graphic Designed and Artwork), By Printing Technique, By Sales Channel, By End-use (Commercial and Personal), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 ? 2028

With the increasing number of technological advancements in printing methods, the availability of custom printed t-shirts is rapidly expanding. One of the most prevalent processes is screen printing, which uses a predesigned template to produce the print on the cloth. The increasing adoption of the screen printing approach is another major factor that is propelling the growth of the custom t-shirt printing market.

The technique or method of printing custom designs or texts on a t-shirt is known as custom t-shirt printing. The artwork on the t-shirt, which might be a detailed design, typography, or picture, is printed or applied on the t-shirt via one of several printing methods across the market. These custom printed t-shirts are then commercialized. Selling custom t-shirts or beginning a clothing line is, in fact, one of the most popular business ideas in the modern era.

Some printing procedures are best appropriate for specific textiles, while others may be better adapted for a task depending on its volume. Additionally, the amount of colors in the design printer intends to print will have an impact on the printing method they choose. Choosing a printing technique might be tough with so many factors. True, digital technology has changed the concept of custom t-shirt printing options, and many new printing methods have evolved, but traditional printing is still a viable option.

Depending on what the printer or a client requires, printing processes, such as plastisol transfers that employ a combination of heat as well as pressure can also be a wonderful option. Various custom t-shirt printing procedures can be compared in order to get the required designs printed on various materials of t-shirts.

COVID-19 Impact

Most businesses around the world have experienced severe disruption as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the supply chain disruption, the supply of textile products, as well as printing materials, was hindered. Moreover, due to a considerable downfall in the disposable income of people all over the world, customer footfall, and apparel demand declined at numerous outlets and huge brand retailers. However, the e-commerce business saw a surge in the demand for customized t-shirts. Moreover, during the pandemic, several new entrants into the custom t-shirt printing sector emerged. These factors majorly contributed to the recovery of the custom T-shirt printing market.

Market Growth Factors

Increasing adoption of custom t-shirt printing in the media and entertainment industry

As more people adopt the athleisure trend, customized sportswear and fashionable gym attire are becoming more popular. Almost all sports teams and clubs throughout the world have begun to wear custom-designed t-shirts and jerseys with their own logo and design. Every sporting club is now following the trend of giving their team players a distinct look in order to raise their team’s exposure. Sports-related activities are booming in various countries due to increased government investments in these sports. As a result, custom printed t-shirts are predicted to become more popular in the next years. Screen printing, digital printing, and pattern printing are all methods used to print customized t-shirts.

Increasing utilization in promotional activities

The utilization of custom printed t-shirts in order to raise social awareness, raise a message, and support a cause is on the rise. Specific designs and statements printed on t-shirts connected to sensitive themes, such as gender, diseases, criminality, and politics, on the other hand, have sparked outrage and legal action. Consumers from a variety of industries, such as construction, hospitality, logistics, industrial, and healthcare, are increasingly supplying custom printed t-shirts to their staff and customers as a marketing tool. Further, several campaigns, such as veganism campaigns and other initiatives, are on the rise all over the world. Custom t-shirts are an effective way to politely convey a message to people and authorities.

Market Restraining Factors

Harmful for environment

Despite several companies’ efforts to combat it, the apparel industry remains one of the most polluting and toxic in the world. Even if customers opt to print their own apparel at home, there’s no certainty that the T-shirt they are using as a base was made in a sustainable manner. While efforts have been made to develop environmentally friendly inks and screens, the fact remains that screen printing wastes a significant amount of water. Water is required to mix inks and clean screens, which can be a significant challenge for manufacturers when producing hundreds of outfits every day, and the numbers can add up quickly.

Design Outlook

Based on Design, the market is segmented into Graphic Designed and Artwork. In 2021, the artwork segment registered a significant revenue share of the custom t-shirt printing market. Customers’ increased preference for wearing t-shirts or other gear to support any cause or communicate a message is fueling the rapid growth of this segment of the market. The artwork component entails a one-of-a-kind design that will be put on the t-shirt.

Printing Technique Outlook

Based on Printing Technique, the market is segmented into Screen Printing, Digital Printing, and Plot Printing. In 2021, the screen-printing segment acquired the largest revenue share of the custom t-shirt printing market. The rising growth of the segment can be ascribed to increased adoption due to a variety of benefits, including improved print quality and color vibrancy because of the use of stronger ink on the product, especially dark-colored clothes.

Sales Channel Outlook

Based on Sales Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. In 2021, the online segment garnered a substantial revenue share of the custom t-shirt printing market. An individual can choose patterns, fabrics, colors, and sizes for the t-shirt via an application or website in the online sales channel. The online channel allows customers to browse all of the products while also providing product information.

End-use Outlook

Based on End-use, the market is segmented into commercial and Personal. In 2021, the commercial segment acquired the largest revenue share of the custom t-shirt printing market. The growing demand for custom-printed t-shirts in sectors like hospitality, media, and retail to meet the increasing demands for company branding via logos printed on t-shirts can be attributed to the rapidly increasing growth of this segment.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2021, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of the custom t-shirt printing market. The increasing growth of the regional market is attributed to the rapidly expanding millennial population of the region. Moreover, China in one of the biggest markets for custom printed t-shirts, due to which, there is a significant prevalence of market players along with a robust availability of various required raw materials.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Nike, Inc., CafePress, Inc., CustomInk, LLC, Carhartt, Inc., Spreadshirt Group, UberPrints, Inc., Printful, Inc., Polos Inc., and RushOrder Tees.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Design

Graphic Designed

Artwork

By Printing Technique

Screen Printing

Digital Printing

Plot Printing

By Sales Channel

Offline

Online

By End Use

Commercial

Personal

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Nike, Inc.

CafePress, Inc.

CustomInk, LLC

Carhartt, Inc.

Spreadshirt Group

UberPrints, Inc.

Printful, Inc.

Polos Inc.

RushOrder Tees

