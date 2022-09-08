Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, September 8, 2022

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Low clouds;81;74;Mostly cloudy;81;74;WSW;11;86%;74%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy this morning;105;88;Sunny and very warm;104;86;NNE;9;38%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;96;71;Sunny and very warm;98;69;WNW;6;22%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;85;75;Clouds and sun, nice;84;75;ENE;8;56%;0%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and a t-storm;71;58;Thundershowers;66;57;S;13;84%;99%;3

Anchorage, United States;Rain;56;48;Rain;53;49;S;16;80%;98%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;90;69;Brilliant sunshine;92;71;WNW;7;23%;3%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;65;42;Partly sunny;70;44;S;8;32%;2%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Windy and very hot;99;77;Winds subsiding;83;58;S;16;49%;70%;8

Athens, Greece;Breezy this morning;86;67;Sunny and pleasant;88;71;S;7;35%;1%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;60;45;Mostly sunny;61;47;S;6;70%;64%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;113;85;Sunny and very hot;112;82;N;10;14%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, less humid;91;70;Periods of sun;92;70;SSE;6;55%;6%;11

Bangalore, India;Couple of t-storms;76;68;A little a.m. rain;80;69;WSW;11;82%;75%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A couple of t-storms;82;78;A stray thunderstorm;87;78;WSW;7;80%;94%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;80;69;A t-storm in spots;80;69;ENE;12;69%;65%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;91;66;Partly sunny and hot;90;68;ENE;6;55%;24%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A stray thunderstorm;89;67;Thunderstorms;80;64;SE;5;81%;99%;4

Berlin, Germany;Rain and a t-storm;69;56;A thundershower;72;55;SSE;7;74%;95%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Rather cloudy;67;48;Rain and drizzle;63;49;SE;8;72%;70%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;86;60;Sunny and beautiful;87;59;E;9;32%;0%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm or two;82;58;Partly sunny;78;59;NW;5;58%;93%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A shower and t-storm;68;56;Thundershowers;65;56;SW;15;77%;99%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;83;58;Clouds and sun, warm;88;64;NNE;6;50%;72%;4

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;87;60;Partly sunny;80;59;E;6;62%;70%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower in the p.m.;79;47;Sunlit and cooler;59;38;SW;11;49%;1%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Windy this afternoon;86;66;Nice with some sun;87;66;NE;7;35%;27%;12

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;81;67;Partial sunshine;81;71;NNE;11;63%;4%;7

Cairo, Egypt;More sun than clouds;92;76;Breezy in the p.m.;94;75;N;11;37%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;65;50;Mostly sunny;65;51;SSE;11;70%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers around;86;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;71;SSE;5;57%;50%;13

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;86;80;A t-storm around;91;81;SSW;10;78%;73%;5

Chicago, United States;Sunshine;81;64;Sunny and warm;83;67;SSE;8;46%;11%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the p.m.;87;78;Clearing, a shower;87;77;SSW;11;74%;97%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Breezy;68;56;Thundershowers;64;54;E;11;75%;97%;1

Dakar, Senegal;A t-storm around;87;80;Nice with some sun;85;79;SSW;8;83%;93%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;89;71;Mostly sunny, nice;90;70;ESE;7;50%;1%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;88;68;Partly sunny;87;68;SE;9;60%;33%;11

Delhi, India;Clouding up, warm;97;83;Remaining very warm;97;83;SE;5;59%;44%;9

Denver, United States;Hot;95;62;Partly sunny;71;52;NE;9;48%;65%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;83;A stray thunderstorm;93;81;NNE;5;78%;100%;6

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun, warm;99;70;Partly sunny;93;70;SE;6;51%;2%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A shower and t-storm;64;54;A shower or two;66;52;NNW;11;84%;87%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy and very hot;97;65;Sunny and hot;96;65;NNE;7;13%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and nice;84;70;Partly sunny;83;69;W;6;63%;0%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;86;76;A couple of t-storms;83;76;NW;6;88%;100%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine and nice;79;50;Sunny and nice;82;51;ENE;7;35%;1%;10

Havana, Cuba;Downpours;87;73;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;SSE;8;68%;74%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;58;42;Periods of sun;56;45;E;6;62%;2%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;88;77;Downpours;91;77;NW;7;72%;99%;7

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;90;76;Decreasing clouds;91;78;ESE;6;58%;19%;9

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine, a shower;88;74;A couple of showers;88;75;ENE;11;62%;88%;11

Hyderabad, India;Rain and a t-storm;83;74;A couple of t-storms;84;74;WSW;6;78%;87%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;95;80;Sunshine;93;78;NE;9;52%;44%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy in the p.m.;77;64;Sunny;81;65;ENE;10;67%;0%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing, a t-storm;81;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;76;E;7;77%;82%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;98;88;Sunny and very warm;99;88;NNW;10;52%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;77;56;Plenty of sunshine;82;57;N;5;20%;0%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;87;62;Sunny and beautiful;86;59;NNW;6;22%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Abundant sunshine;94;80;Sunny and hot;100;81;NW;6;57%;6%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A couple of t-storms;77;69;Humid with a t-storm;82;69;SSE;5;76%;94%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;99;81;Mostly sunny;99;83;S;9;38%;9%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Increasing clouds;67;46;Variable clouds;64;49;ESE;10;52%;91%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm around;89;79;Plenty of sunshine;90;80;ENE;11;61%;30%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;86;73;Low clouds;88;74;WSW;9;57%;39%;3

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;96;82;A thunderstorm;92;82;S;7;73%;93%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;93;76;Afternoon showers;88;76;E;4;80%;86%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouding up, warm;63;31;A shower in the p.m.;59;34;ENE;7;47%;73%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;84;75;A t-storm around;86;76;SW;12;73%;55%;13

Lima, Peru;Low clouds may break;61;58;Partly sunny;61;58;SSE;9;76%;3%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy, humid;79;67;Mostly sunny, nice;84;66;NNW;8;62%;4%;6

London, United Kingdom;A shower and t-storm;67;57;A thundershower;67;57;WNW;9;78%;94%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Hot;100;78;Hot;100;70;SE;6;45%;90%;8

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;79;70;Partly sunny;79;71;WSW;7;75%;27%;11

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;83;62;Warm with sunshine;88;64;NW;4;46%;5%;6

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;87;81;Clouds and sun, nice;86;81;W;13;70%;29%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;90;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;77;WSW;6;68%;46%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;91;78;A downpour;89;78;S;7;73%;94%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A few showers;61;55;Breezy in the p.m.;68;53;NW;13;60%;64%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Downpours;69;55;Some brightening;72;53;WSW;5;49%;13%;7

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;80;A t-storm around;90;82;S;9;69%;55%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny;59;38;Clouds and sunshine;59;44;ESE;11;57%;70%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;87;74;Breezy in the p.m.;88;74;SSW;13;63%;8%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine and nice;72;48;Winds subsiding;54;45;SW;16;57%;5%;1

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;80;61;Sunny and very warm;81;63;S;1;62%;4%;5

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy with a shower;50;37;Increasing clouds;54;40;E;8;62%;24%;3

Mumbai, India;A shower and t-storm;90;80;Afternoon showers;89;80;SE;5;86%;100%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;66;55;Low clouds;73;55;E;7;64%;44%;6

New York, United States;Partial sunshine;79;65;Plenty of sunshine;82;66;S;7;49%;1%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;95;72;Sunny and hot;96;71;WNW;9;37%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Windy this morning;59;41;Clouds and sun;60;44;SSW;7;59%;13%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;83;73;A morning shower;86;75;NNE;5;74%;66%;7

Oslo, Norway;Variable cloudiness;59;46;Partly sunny;59;47;ENE;8;59%;7%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;79;55;Mostly sunny, warm;82;56;SSW;6;68%;4%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;76;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;76;ESE;19;70%;43%;10

Panama City, Panama;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;77;A t-storm in spots;85;76;SSE;9;81%;68%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;Showers around;90;76;E;7;73%;75%;13

Paris, France;A shower and t-storm;70;57;Thundershowers;69;57;WSW;10;69%;97%;3

Perth, Australia;Mostly cloudy;66;49;Mostly sunny;66;47;S;9;66%;13%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Thunderstorms;89;78;Downpours;91;78;NW;5;74%;99%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mainly cloudy, humid;90;76;A t-storm around;90;76;SE;11;73%;50%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;72;A t-storm around;96;73;ESE;6;52%;49%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Clearing;68;56;Thundershowers;73;56;SSW;6;59%;96%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Very warm;83;61;Very warm and humid;87;59;NE;5;71%;0%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;73;48;An afternoon shower;73;52;SSE;9;40%;78%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and nice;79;61;Partly sunny;81;64;W;6;78%;0%;8

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;81;70;Clouds and sun;83;70;SSE;10;66%;72%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;60;52;Downpours;57;53;NE;10;87%;99%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;61;43;Mostly sunny;61;46;ESE;11;59%;88%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;85;66;Mostly sunny, warm;88;69;NNE;6;54%;0%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;108;82;Sunny and very warm;109;84;SSE;7;8%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Humid with a t-storm;85;71;A t-storm around;86;67;SSW;8;65%;41%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy;54;43;Partly sunny;56;43;SE;6;56%;9%;2

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine and warm;81;63;Sunshine, pleasant;75;62;WSW;13;53%;0%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;77;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;64;SSW;6;83%;98%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Brief showers;88;77;Afternoon showers;88;78;S;8;81%;93%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Cloudy, a t-storm;75;66;A t-storm in spots;74;66;SW;5;98%;69%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Some sun;81;61;Turning out cloudy;79;62;NE;11;23%;2%;13

Santiago, Chile;Rain and drizzle;51;33;Sunny and warmer;65;38;S;4;40%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;N;4;80%;55%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower;76;64;Mostly sunny, nice;81;60;NNW;8;53%;6%;6

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;69;55;Sunny and nice;77;56;NNE;8;42%;1%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and nice;84;63;Humid;84;62;E;5;64%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;86;73;Sunny intervals;84;70;NNE;10;49%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;90;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;79;SSW;4;78%;94%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;81;56;Partly sunny;82;59;SW;5;56%;19%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;An afternoon shower;88;78;A shower in places;87;79;E;6;73%;71%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;58;47;Partly sunny;60;49;ESE;9;56%;8%;2

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy and breezy;69;59;Morning showers;70;56;NW;12;72%;92%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;89;73;Hazy sunshine;89;74;E;9;58%;2%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny intervals;56;41;Mostly sunny;60;42;SSE;8;58%;2%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;92;67;Plenty of sun;91;68;NE;6;33%;1%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, nice;71;53;Breezy in the p.m.;79;54;NNW;10;43%;4%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;95;76;Sunny;95;72;SSE;8;11%;2%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;89;74;Breezy in the p.m.;90;73;NNW;10;52%;0%;8

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;95;73;Sunny and hot;93;72;ENE;6;47%;81%;6

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm or two;78;73;A morning shower;83;72;NE;10;70%;66%;2

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and nice;75;63;Sunny and humid;75;66;SE;8;78%;2%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;93;79;Plenty of sun;94;80;ESE;6;43%;0%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, very hot;105;78;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;NNE;8;53%;2%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and very warm;84;47;Remaining very warm;84;46;ESE;10;27%;0%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;73;57;Plenty of sun;80;61;NE;5;41%;0%;4

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm or two;80;59;Periods of sun;79;59;NW;5;53%;93%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;75;A couple of t-storms;85;75;E;5;81%;100%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;62;42;Breezy in the a.m.;62;47;SE;12;53%;88%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy;72;53;Cooler;62;53;SE;10;90%;31%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;A p.m. shower or two;57;46;A couple of showers;57;47;ESE;5;80%;88%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of showers;89;76;A heavy thunderstorm;83;76;SSE;6;86%;97%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;81;57;Sunny and delightful;80;59;NE;3;36%;3%;6

