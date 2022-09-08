Taiwan railway signal malfunction causes massive delays before long weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Broken railroad crossing traffic signals caused severe delays on Thursday (Sept. 8) that affected nearly 20,000 passengers, just as the number of travelers surged before the Mid-Autumn Festival.

UDN reported that traffic signals at three railroad crossings in Changhua County malfunctioned at around 7 a.m. and, as of 7 p.m., the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) had yet to repair them. The TRA was cited as saying that the cause of the malfunction was due to a problem with an axle counter communication cable.

The TRA said that because repairs will require shutting off electricity in the affected areas, they will only be able to fix the issue later at night.

At the time of publication, the TRA reported that 67 trains and 19,450 passengers were affected by the delays, with the longest delay reaching 85 minutes. Per UDN, TRA employees have been flooded with complaints all day, as trains are at near full capacity with passengers traveling ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival.