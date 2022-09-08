Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan railway signal malfunction causes massive delays before long weekend

Traffic signals at 3 railroad crossings malfunctioned Thursday morning, causing long delays

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/08 20:14
File photo of passengers waiting for a delayed train. 

File photo of passengers waiting for a delayed train.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Broken railroad crossing traffic signals caused severe delays on Thursday (Sept. 8) that affected nearly 20,000 passengers, just as the number of travelers surged before the Mid-Autumn Festival.

UDN reported that traffic signals at three railroad crossings in Changhua County malfunctioned at around 7 a.m. and, as of 7 p.m., the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) had yet to repair them. The TRA was cited as saying that the cause of the malfunction was due to a problem with an axle counter communication cable.

The TRA said that because repairs will require shutting off electricity in the affected areas, they will only be able to fix the issue later at night.

At the time of publication, the TRA reported that 67 trains and 19,450 passengers were affected by the delays, with the longest delay reaching 85 minutes. Per UDN, TRA employees have been flooded with complaints all day, as trains are at near full capacity with passengers traveling ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival.
Taiwan Railways Administration
TRA
malfunction
delay
railroad crossing
Mid-Autumn Festival

RELATED ARTICLES

New typhoon could impact Taiwan after Mid-Autumn Festival
New typhoon could impact Taiwan after Mid-Autumn Festival
2022/09/07 10:26
Tropical disturbance could develop into Typhoon Muifa on Friday or Saturday: CWB
Tropical disturbance could develop into Typhoon Muifa on Friday or Saturday: CWB
2022/09/06 21:05
Localized heavy rain forecast for Taiwan’s northern coast and east in next two days: CWB
Localized heavy rain forecast for Taiwan’s northern coast and east in next two days: CWB
2022/09/05 21:04
Fireworks to light up skies of New Taipei's Fisherman’s Wharf starting Friday
Fireworks to light up skies of New Taipei's Fisherman’s Wharf starting Friday
2022/09/04 16:59
Taiwan wants unvaccinated to stay away from Mid-Autumn festivities
Taiwan wants unvaccinated to stay away from Mid-Autumn festivities
2022/09/01 17:39