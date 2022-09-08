Russia-Ukraine updates: Blinken visits Kyiv as US pledges billions in new military aid

The US State Department announced billions of dollars of new military aid as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Thursday.

Blinken's department pledged more than $2 billion (€2 billion) in additional long-term military assistance for Ukraine and 18 of its neighbors, including NATO members and regional security partners "most potentially at risk for future Russian aggression."

The State Department told the Associated Press that $1 billion of that would go to Ukraine, while the rest would be divided up among Albania, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia, pending expected congressional approval.

"The secretary very much wanted to come on this trip now because it's such a consequential moment for Ukraine," an senior official travelling with Blinken said. It is hissecond visit to Kyiv since Russia invaded.

The commitment was revealed shortly after US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin separately pledged long-term military support for Ukraine worth up to $675 million.

Speaking at a meeting of US allies at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, Austin said the defense package would include precision-guided GMLRS rockets, 105mm howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems and small firearms.

Austin the US was committed to equipping and training Ukrainian armed forces "for the long haul."

"The face of the war is changing and so is the mission of this contact group," he added.

The new contributions bring the Biden administration's total aid to Ukraine to $15.2 billion and come as Kyiv moves to recapture territories occupied by Russia.

Austin stressed that the the allies' military backing for Ukraine is paying off on the battlefield, noting that Ukrainian forces have begun their counter-offensive in the south of the country.

"Now, we're seeing the demonstrable success of our common efforts on the battlefield," Austin said.

Here's a look at some of the other major news stories from Russia's war in Ukraine on September 8

Poland joins Baltic states with Russian entry restrictions

Poland will join the Baltic states in restricting the entry of Russian nationals into its territory from September 19.

It follows a similar joint announcement earlier this week in which Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia agreed to tighter border restrictions against Russia.

"We want to significantly limit the entry of Russian citizens whose goal is tourism," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja said on Thursday.

Belarus begins military drills on Polish border

Armed forces in Belarus have begun military exercises in the city of Brest, near the border with Poland, as well as in Minsk and Vitebsk.

The country’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday that the drills will practice "liberating territory" temporarily seized by an unspecified "enemy."

The drills are set to last until September 14, but are not large enough to require prior notification of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Belarusian authorities added.

More on the conflict in Ukraine on DW

Russia was accused of forcing large numbers of Ukrainians, who were not involved in combat, into detention camps and even prisons using a Kremlin-directed "filtration" program.

In his nightly video address, President Zelenskyy hinted at success in the Ukrainian military's counter-offensive in the eastern region by referring to "good news from the Kharkiv region".

According to Russian war correspondents, the Ukrainian army has been advancing successfully near the town of Balakliya, recapturing several villages since earlier this week.

zc/wmr (AP, AFP, Reuters)