Queen Elizabeth II placed under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle

The UK's Queen Elizabeth has been placed under medical supervision over concerns for her health, the royal family announced on Thursday.

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the family said in a statement.

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral (Castle)" — the Scottish estate where she has spent the summer.

She is 96 years old.

On Wednesday, the monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was ordered to rest.

Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was sworn in by the Queen on Tuesday, said she was thinking of her, in a post on Twitter,

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.