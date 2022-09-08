Taiwan sees rise in diarrhea cases ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Thursday (Sept. 8) observed an increase in reports of diarrhea and urged the public to be wary of food safety while having barbecues.

In a press release, the CDC tallied 93,271 diarrhea cases at emergency rooms between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3. Between Aug. 21 and Aug. 27, the case count was 93,063, and between Aug. 14 and Aug. 20, 91,942; the numbers are higher than those recorded during the same periods last year.

Additionally, in the past four weeks, the CDC received 21 reports of group diarrhea, most of which came from food and accommodation services.

As the public increasingly takes to gathering with friends and family for barbecues or meals in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival each year, they should be aware that ingredients that are not fresh, not preserved at low temperatures for extended periods of time, or those not cooked until the core temperature reaches at least 70 degrees Celsius have a higher chance of causing infectious digestive diseases. Common symptoms of gastroenteritis include diarrhea, vomiting, fever, stomachache, and nausea and may continue from one to ten days.

The CDC urged the public to always ensure the freshness of ingredients, to prepare raw and cooked items separately, to avoid uncooked foods, and be sure to wash hands with soap after using the restroom and before eating or preparing food.