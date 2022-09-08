Tropical Storm Muifa to bring rain to Taiwan over Mid-Autumn Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) predicts that Tropical Storm Muifa (梅花) will come closest to Taiwan on Monday (Sept. 12), but will start bringing rain to northern Taiwan over the Mid-Autumn Festival.

CWB forecaster Huang En-hung (黃恩鴻) said that according to the latest forecast, Tropical Storm Muifa will move slightly westward from its previously expected trajectory, and it will come closest to Taiwan on Sunday (Sept. 11). Huang said Muifa will soon strengthen into a moderate typhoon.

It's periphery will bring cloudy skies and rainfall to northern Taiwan from Sunday through Tuesday (Sept. 13).



Wind radii map. (CWB image)

Huang pointed out that due to the small size of Muifa's eyewall, the probability of the CWB issuing a sea warning is not high. He said that the periphery is expected to mainly bring rainfall to northern Taiwan.

However, he predicted that Taiwan will not see as much rainfall as it did during Typhoon Hinnamnor.



Map of Muifa's projected path. (JTWC image)

As for weather in the coming week, Huang said that it will be similar to the weather seen over the past few days, with afternoon showers possible. He said that there will be less moisture in the air on Friday and Saturday (Sept. 9-10).

From Sunday through Wednesday (Sept. 14), Huang said that moisture in many areas will increase, and the northeasterly winds will strengthen. He predicted that this will result in brief showers in the eastern half of the country and northern areas, while central and southern regions will be less affected.



Map of Muifa's projected path. (JMA image)

In terms of temperatures, Huang said that the low temperature in the early mornings in central Taiwan and areas north will dip to around 20º C, which is relatively cooler than the scorching temperatures seen in previous weeks.



Satellite image of Muifa. (NOAA GIF)