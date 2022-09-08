UMC founder tells Taiwanese who are pro-China to go back to 'motherland'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) founder and former chairman Robert Tsao (曹興誠) in a radio interview on Wednesday (Sept. 7) told those who identify with China to "please go back to the 'great motherland.'"

During an interview with Pop Radio host Tsai Shi-ping (蔡詩萍) on Wednesday, Tsao pointed out that the nature of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) does not focus on truth, goodness, and beauty, but rather on "hatred and class struggle." Tsao argued that Taiwan's civilization is already much more advanced than China's.

The UMC founder also argued that the cultures on the two sides of the strait are vastly different. "With different cultures and different civilizations, how can Taiwan integrate with China," asked Tsao.

Regarding the "1992 consensus," Tsao said bluntly, "The 1992 consensus has been sentenced to death by Xi Jinping." The "1992 consensus" has been presented as "one China, different interpretations," but Xi thinks it is simply "one China" and no other respective interpretations, said Tsao.

Tsai pointed out that Taiwan should choose carefully, "Do you want to be Ukraine or Afghanistan?" He argued that Ukraine vowed not to retreat, and the world supported them, and if Taiwan stands up to China and "fights to the end, the whole world will be willing to help."

Regarding differences of opinion within Taiwan, Tsao bluntly said, "Today, those who identify with China and the Communist Party, please go back to the 'great motherland.'" Tsao said that since he lives in Taiwan, he wishes to "defend this land, defend the existing way of life, and cherish the civilization that Taiwan already has" and he called on Green and Blue political camps to join forces against a common enemy.