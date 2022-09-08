Microgreens Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth, And Forecast 2022 to 2030

The global microgreens market size was US$ 894.1 million in 2021. The global microgreens market is projected to grow to US$ 2,491 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during the study period; 2022-2030.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
COVID-19 has significantly upsurged the need for microgreens as the need to look over health increased substantially. As a result, the demand for essential food products like broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, basil, etc., increased substantially.
Factors Influencing the Market
The growing investments to increase food production will primarily drive the growth of the global microgreen market. The expansion of the microgreen market is also influenced by growing consumer expenditure on high-end food items. Further, the rising consumer knowledge of the health advantages of microgreens, including broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, arugula, peas, etc., will contribute to the growth of the microgreens market. Microgreens are rich in nutrients and possess high antioxidant content. Additionally, the growing range of hotels, restaurants, and other food specialty stores, will contribute to the growth of the microgreens market.
The rapidly growing retail sector and rising user base on e-commerce websites are projected to escalate the growth of the microgreens market during the analysis period. The fact that microgreens are essential for health and don’t require additional cooking efforts will contribute to the growth of the microgreens market during the analysis period. On the flip side, the high cost of microgreens may limit the market growth.
Regional Analysis
During the projection period, it is predicted that the microgreen market in the Asia Pacific will expand at the fastest rate. Microgreens can be grown in households with little area in their yards and gardens. These are nutrient-rich and simple to grow. It is particularly true in emerging nations where people have little outdoor and indoor space, like China and India. The increased consumer knowledge of the advantages of eating wholesome food, such as the availability of a high amount of nutrients and antioxidants, is expected to drive the market forward. Further, the working population of the region is fast shifting to new lifestyles, which will drive market growth.
Due to the rising popularity of organic farming and healthy food options, North America is the region with the greatest share of microgreens market. The growth of this region is attributed to the fact that consumers are becoming more aware of organic foods and their health. The sector is expected to benefit from the increasing trend of adding microgreens to salads, along with organic goods.
Competitors in the Market
Aero Farms
Fresh Origins
Gotham Greens
Madar Farms
2BFresh
The Chef’s Garden Inc.
Farmbox Greens LLC
Living Earth Farm
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global microgreens market segmentation focuses on Type, Farming, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Region.
Global Microgreens Market, by Type
Broccoli
Cabbage
Cauliflower
Arugula
Peas
Basil
Radish
Cress
Others
Global Microgreens Market, by Farming
Indoor Vertical Farming
Commercial Greenhouses
Others
Global Microgreens Market, by Distribution Channel
Retail Stores
Farmers Market
Others
Global Microgreens Market, by End-User
Residential
Commercial
Global Microgreens Market, by Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
