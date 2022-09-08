Europe Microtome Market Expected to witness growth of 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period | 200 pages report

The Europe Microtome Market would witness market growth of 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Europe Microtome Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product (Instruments and Accessories), By Technology, By Application (Disease Diagnosis and Medical Research), By End-user, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 – 2028

The increased prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing senior population, and rising healthcare expenditures, particularly in industrialized nations, are driving this trend. One of the primary elements expected to enhance development is the increasing commercial availability of high-quality diagnostic technology in developed nations, which account for the majority of revenue. Despite this, there is an unmet demand for technologically improved diagnostic equipment in poor countries due to lower per capita disposable income and limited commercial availability.

According to estimates, 4 million new cancer cases (excluding non-melanoma skin cancer) and 1.9 million cancer-related deaths occur each year. Breast cancer in women (530,000), colorectum (520,000 cases), lung (480,000 cases), and prostate cancer (480,000) are the most frequent cancers (470,000). These four tumors represent half of Europe’s total cancer burden. Lung (380,000), colorectal (250,000), breast (140,000), and pancreatic (130,000) malignancies are the most common causes of cancer mortality. There are around 1.4 million new cancer cases in males and 1.2 million new cancer cases in females in the EU-27, with over 710,000 estimated cancer deaths in males and 560,000 projected cancer deaths in females.

The United Kingdom has long been a leader in cancer diagnostic research and therapy development. It has a robust cancer diagnostics and treatment sector and continues to play a key role in cancer early detection, drastically improving patient survival rates around the world. In the United Kingdom, one in every two people will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lives. Every day, the NHS in the United Kingdom identifies 980 cancer cases. Cancer Research UK, the world’s largest independent cancer charity, is based in the United Kingdom and spends around ?385 million each year supporting 4,000 researchers in 90 institutions around the country.

The Germany market dominated the Europe Microtome Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $38.1 million by 2028. The UK market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during (2022 – 2028). Additionally, The France market would display a CAGR of 6.5% during (2022 – 2028).

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Instruments (Rotary, Cryostat, Vibrating, and Others) and Accessories. Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Fully Automated, Semi-automated, and Manual. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Disease Diagnosis and Medical Research. Based on End-user, the market is segmented into Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories, and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Danaher Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., PHC Holdings Corporation, Boeckeler Instruments, Inc., Bright Instruments Limited, Erma, Inc., Histo-line Laboratories, microTec Laborger?te GmbH, MEDITE Medical GmbH, and Sakura Finetek USA, Inc.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Product

Instruments

Rotary

Cryostat

Vibrating

Others

Accessories

By Technology

Fully Automated

Semi-automated

Manual

By Application

Disease Diagnosis

Medical Research

By End User

Hospital Laboratories

Clinical Laboratories

Others

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Companies Profiled

Danaher Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

PHC Holdings Corporation

Boeckeler Instruments, Inc.

Bright Instruments Limited

Erma, Inc.

Histo-line Laboratories

microTec Laborger?te GmbH

MEDITE Medical GmbH

Sakura Finetek USA, Inc.

