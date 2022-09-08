Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market Industry Growth Analysis with Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2030

The global social and emotional learning (SEL) market size was US$ 2,101.8 million in 2021. The global social and emotional learning (SEL) market is projected to grow to US$ 9,100.3 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2030.

The process of acquiring and using social and emotional abilities is known as social and emotional learning. Through social and emotional growth, both adults and children acquire the self-control, interpersonal, and self-awareness skills essential for success in the workplace. Through this type of education, people get the ability to manage their emotions and comprehend them.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising adoption of computing in the K-12 sector will primarily drive the growth of the social and emotional learning (SEL) market during the analysis period. It is majorly attributable to the growing funding in SEL-related programs by K-12 public schools. Further, the integration of technology is at its peak, where desktops, smartphones, tablets, and broadband connectivity have become a basic need. Further, the steadily declining cost of mobile phones will boost the growth of the social and emotional learning (SEL) market.

Rising support from governments in the form of funds and policies is projected to amplify the growth of the social and emotional learning (SEL) market during the analysis period. The Committee for Children, a nonprofit organization that provides research-based social-emotional learning (SEL) curriculum, announced the addition of a new program to its portfolio in March 2021. The software provides convenient online access to all instructional materials to make planning, teaching, and progress tracking easier. The region’s adoption of social and emotional learning strategies is being driven by government initiatives to support the digital infrastructure.

On the contrary, the lack of suitable infrastructure in developing and underdeveloped economies may limit the growth of the social and emotional learning (SEL) market during the analysis period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 disease outbreak led to lockdown restrictions and created a slowdown in the supply chain of various businesses. The companies operating in the education technology sector reported a sharp rise in terms of revenue, forcing educators to adopt new resources to deliver education. As a result of school closures, online studies became the new normal. Thus, it is projected to drive the growth of the social and emotional learning (SEL) market even in the coming years as various students are adopting online methods to complete studies even from a far-off distance.

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to dominate the social and emotional learning (SEL) market due to the growing contribution of technologically advanced countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico. Moreover, institutes in the region are pouring enormous funds to bring heights to the advanced infrastructure.

Europe is projected to be the lucrative region for the social and emotional learning (SEL) market owing to the rising number of enterprises focusing on expansion. Further, a rising range of technological innovations in the sector is expected to drive the social and emotional learning (SEL) market forward during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

Committee For Children (US)

Everfi (US)

Nearpod (US)

Illuminate Education (US)

Panorama Education (US)

Hero K12 (US)

Newsela (US)

Playworks (US)

Wings For Kids (US)

Rethink Ed (US)

Oneder Academy (US)

Purpose Prep (US)

Evolution Labs (US)

PEEKAPAK (Canada)

Paths Program LLC (US)

Move This World (US)

Positive Action (US)

Growing Leaders (US)

Mindsets (Spain)

The Conover Company (US)

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global social and emotional learning (SEL) market segmentation focuses on Component, Type, Core Competencies, End User, and Region.

Based on Component

Solutions

Services

Based on Type

Web-based

Apps

Based on Core Competencies

Self-awareness

Self-management

Social awareness

Relationship skills

Responsible decision-making

Based on End User

Pre-K

Elementary School

Middle and High Schools

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

