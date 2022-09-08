North America Microtome Market Trends, Demand, manufacturers, Type, and Business Opportunities 2022-2030 | growth of 5.2% CAGR

The North America Microtome Market would witness market growth of 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/north-america-microtome-market/QI046

North America Microtome Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product (Instruments and Accessories), By Technology, By Application (Disease Diagnosis and Medical Research), By End-user, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 – 2028

A microtome is specialized precision cutting equipment that slices portions from a block of implanted tissue accurately and repeatedly. Different types of microtomes, as well as specialty microtomes, are used to segment paraffin and plastic-embedded tissues, as well as frozen tissues. A sharp knife and a tissue block are retained in a fixed relationship in any microtome. The tissue block is advanced by a predefined amount?the section thickness?with each pass of the tissue past the knife. Section thickness for frozen sections is typically 8 to 15 m, for wax sections 4?10 m, and for plastic histology sections 0.5?3 m. Electron microscopy requires extremely thin slices, typically 200 times thinner than wax sections.

The ease of access to advanced technologies, favorable reimbursement scenario for anatomic pathology diagnostic tests, growing opportunities for advanced cancer diagnostic testing and screening, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the existence of high-quality infrastructure for hospitals and clinical laboratories in the region are the main factors driving growth in the North American market.

The expanding elderly population in the United States is one of the major factors propelling the microtome market in North America forward. According to the world population aging report, the number of people over 65 in the United States and Canada is expected to rise from around 60 million in 2019 to around 80 million by 2030, with the 65-and-older age group’s share of the total population rising from 16.4 percent in 2019 to 20.5 percent by 2030. Since cancer is more prevalent among the elderly, the microtome market in the region is expected to benefit.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/north-america-microtome-market/QI046

The US market dominated the North America Microtome Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $156.8 million by 2028. The Canada market is experiencing a CAGR of 7.6% during (2022 – 2028). Additionally, The Mexico market would exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% during (2022 – 2028).

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Instruments (Rotary, Cryostat, Vibrating, and Others) and Accessories. Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Fully Automated, Semi-automated, and Manual. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Disease Diagnosis and Medical Research. Based on End-user, the market is segmented into Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories, and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Danaher Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., PHC Holdings Corporation, Boeckeler Instruments, Inc., Bright Instruments Limited, Erma, Inc., Histo-line Laboratories, microTec Laborger?te GmbH, MEDITE Medical GmbH, and Sakura Finetek USA, Inc.

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report ): –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/north-america-microtome-market/QI046

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Product

Instruments

Rotary

Cryostat

Vibrating

Others

Accessories

By Technology

Fully Automated

Semi-automated

Manual

By Application

Disease Diagnosis

Medical Research

By End User

Hospital Laboratories

Clinical Laboratories

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Companies Profiled

Danaher Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

PHC Holdings Corporation

Boeckeler Instruments, Inc.

Bright Instruments Limited

Erma, Inc.

Histo-line Laboratories

microTec Laborger?te GmbH

MEDITE Medical GmbH

Sakura Finetek USA, Inc.

Request Full Report : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/north-america-microtome-market/QI046

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Robust, detailed segmentation

In-depth analysis in all geographies.

Detailed breakup in various segmentation.

Rigorous primary and secondary research

We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization. Our priority is to provide high-level customer satisfaction by providing innovative reports that enable them to take a strategic decision and generate revenue. We update our database on a day-to-day basis to provide the latest reports. We assist our clients in understanding the emerging trends so that they can invest smartly and can make optimum utilization of resources available.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email:sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website : https://www.quadintel.com/