Digital Workplace Market Insights 2022, Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The global digital workplace market was US$ 24.9 billion in 2021. The global digital workplace market is projected to grow to US$ 131.5 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 19.8% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1118

A cloud-based or on-premises work platform known as a “digital workplace” allows enterprises to shift to the virtual world. The efficient resources are provided by these platforms to help staff complete their work within a secure online environment.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global digital workplace market will primarily be driven by the growing demand for greater flexibility and improved employee experience. The digital workplace allows consumers to get rid of strict schedules and complicated lifestyles. Further, the digital workplace offers efficient tools, such as mobile intranet software, to help employees connect anytime over the internet. As a result, it is projected to boost the growth of the global digital workplace market during the analysis period.

Further, the rising demand for cost optimization and improved productivity will propel the digital workplace market forward. Employee productivity is a significant factor in any organization’s success. Employee productivity is greatly influenced by how quickly they complete tasks and how much time they spend on repetitive ones. The use of digital workplace tools helps businesses meet both goals and advances the process. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the digital workplace market during the analysis period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the prolonged lockdowns imposed by the government authorities, a vast range of organizations introduced work from home. As a result, the demand for digital workplaces increased significantly. Almost every industry, including manufacturing, trade, hospitality, leisure, oil and gas, tourism, automotive, transportation, etc., adopted innovative strategies to cope with the pandemic situation, which, in turn, potentially boosted the scope of the digital workplace market.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1118

Regional Analysis

The market for the digital workplace is dominated by North America. Early enterprise adoption of cutting-edge technologies has been linked to the region’s expansion. The main market growth engines are the US and Canada, which are witnessing the quick uptake of technologies like robotic process automation (RPA), augmented reality, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Because more small and medium-sized businesses are adopting digital workplace strategies, the APAC region is anticipated to develop at the highest rate. Companies are slowly recognizing the importance of employee engagement, which is essential for enhancing productivity.

Competitors in the Market

• International Business Machines Corporation (US)

• Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (US)

• Zensar Technologies (India)

• Wipro Limited (India)

• HCL Technologies (India)

• Atos (France)

• Capgemini SE (France)

• NTT Data Corporation (Japan)

• Infosys Limited (India)

• DXC Technology (US)

• Accenture plc (Ireland)

• Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

• Unisys Corporation (US)

• The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US)

• Tata Consultancy Services (India)

• CompuCom Systems Inc. (US)

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global digital workplace market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region.

Based on Component

• Solutions

• Unified communication and collaboration

• Unified endpoint management

• Enterprise mobility and management

• Services

• Professional services

• Managed services

Based on Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premises

Based on Organization Size

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: 30% to 40% Discount):-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1118

Based on Vertical

• BFSI

• Telecommunication and ITes

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare and pharmaceuticals

• Government and public sector

• Media and entertainment

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• Others

Based on Region

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Western Europe

• The UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Rest of Eastern Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global chemical market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1118

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/

————Few more Reports————-

Biomimetic Materials Market

Autonomous Vehicle System Market

Textile Auxiliaries Market

Operating Room Management Market

Biomedical Textiles Market

Antifreeze Proteins Market