Europe Master Data Management Market would witness growth of 15.2% CAGR during the forecast period | 200 pages report

The Europe Master Data Management Market would witness market growth of 15.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Data cleansing, integration, and transformation techniques are all part of MDM solutions. MDM begins the process of identifying, collecting, transforming, and repairing data as new data sources are introduced to the system. Schemas and taxonomies are established once the data fulfills the quality standards, to aid in the maintenance of a high-quality master reference. MDM gives businesses the assurance that their data is correct, up-to-date, and consistent across the board.

Europe Master Data Management Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component (Solution and Services), By Vertical, By Organization size (Large On-premise and SMEs), By Deployment Mode, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 – 2028

Multiple information sources are a common challenge, especially in large businesses, and the expenses associated with them can be significant. Because data changes over time, it’s simple for it to become out of sync, fragmented, inaccurate, and inconsistent. MDM addresses the difficulties that come when diverse applications create, acquire, and access data from multiple systems, apps, and channels. Organizations may gain a better understanding of their products and suppliers, boost consumer engagement, and provide a seamless experience to employees and customers by relying on a dependable source of current data.

The regional energy and utility sector is flourishing as the market is recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy, the energy industries’ contribution to the UK GDP culminated at 10.4% in 1982. Energy industries contributed 2.1% of GVA to the UK economy in 2020. During the 1980s and mid-1990s, employment within the energy production and distribution industries dropped, owing mostly to coal mine closures.

The Germany market dominated the Europe Master Data Management Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $2,598.8 million by 2028. The UK market is experiencing a CAGR of 14.2% during (2022 – 2028). Additionally, The France market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16% during (2022 – 2028).

Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, Telecom & IT, Manufacturing, Retail, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities and Others. Based on Organization size, the market is segmented into Large On-premise and SMEs. Based on Deployment Mode, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Teradata Corporation, Cloudera, Inc., Tibco Software, Inc. (Vista Equity Partners), SAS Institute, Inc., Stibo Systems, Inc. (The Stibo Group), Informatica, LLC, Syndigo, LLC (Riversand)

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Component

Solution

Service

By Vertical

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Retail

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Energy & Utilities

Others

By Organization size

Large On-premise

SMEs

By Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Teradata Corporation

Cloudera, Inc.

Tibco Software, Inc. (Vista Equity Partners)

SAS Institute, Inc.

Stibo Systems, Inc. (The Stibo Group)

Informatica, LLC

Syndigo, LLC (Riversand)

