Location Intelligence Market Extensive Demand | expected to reach $36 billion | 15.3% CAGR | 200 pages report

The Global Location Intelligence Market size is expected to reach $36 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 15.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Location Intelligence Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Offering (Solution and Services (System Integration, Consulting, and Others)), By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 ? 2028

The approach of generating insights through location data to address spatial issues is known as location intelligence. LI analyzes location data as an integrated aspect of a business and societal problem, extending over simple data presentation on maps. Executives and decision-makers now have access to unprecedented volumes of corporate data, including a variety of geographic data due to a significant number of devices connected to the Internet of Things (IoT). Location intelligence is derived through visualizing and analyzing large amounts of data in relation to a specific location, and it is used to facilitate prediction, holistic planning, and problem-solving. Seeing all pertinent data in the context of a location on a smart map, application, or dashboard provides new perspectives. competitive edge.

The presentation and analysis of geographical data are used to achieve location intelligence (LI). Businesses can use location intelligence technologies to detect where an event has occurred, analyze why it is occurring, and gain insight into what caused it by layering geographic data, such as traffic, demographics, and weather, to a smart map or dashboard. Many businesses are using geographic information system (GIS) technology to build location intelligence as part of their digital transformation.

The majority of data points have a physical location and time associated with them. However, geography is not only a common thread that connects various data sources and helps to break down silos. It may also deliver the most profound insights. Location data analytics is used by major organizations to address business problems and identify new opportunities. Business intelligence (BI) technologies benefit greatly from location intelligence solutions. GIS technology is a software framework for managing, visualizing, analyzing, and finally determining the significance of geographical data. GIS, which is based on science, assists businesses in gaining valuable insight by combining various sorts of data. GIS-powered location intelligence transforms businesses as well as organizations in a variety of industries.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

In addition, to carry out efficient COVID-19 public health measures, healthcare and government institutions utilized location-based solutions for vaccination efforts. In addition, the utilization of location analytics also aided in boosting businesses in dealing with the pandemic’s uncertainty. Moreover, during the pandemic, location data was crucial in the administration of local emergency services. Overcrowding in hospitals, as well as a scarcity of ventilators, equipment, and other vital supplies, have all plagued the health infrastructure sector. In the healthcare sector, location data has become a significant tool for overcoming these obstacles and providing valuable information on resource planning and optimization.

Market Growth Factors

Robust Cybersecurity

Infrastructure data, like a digital twin of an electrical grid, can show where connections are made and offer a map of the digital network. Security experts may be able to use this information to predict where assaults are likely to occur. Decentralized data is also possible due to blockchain technology. This technology can update and distribute a specific block of data in a safe encrypted environment at the same time. With use applications, such as bitcoin, blockchain applications have grown in popularity. Blockchain has also been used in the field of spatial technology to track Earth observation as well as satellite communications.

Increasing Adoption Of Location Intelligence In Various Applications

Businesses are increasingly relying on data to give the finest customer service and hence boost their business revenues in an era of rapidly developing digitization. Companies can utilize geographic data visualization to better manage their company plans, such as defining regional priorities, pricing models, and peak sales seasons. Moreover, by merging geographic data with GIS, enterprises can tap into the location of customers to provide relevant product information and store recommendations on the basis of their requirements.

Market Restraining Factors

Stringent Government Regulations

The advancements in various technologies along with the skills in order to leverage these technologies have significantly increased. Due to the advanced technical knowledge, the risk of cybercrimes is becoming a major concern across administrations. In order to eliminate this risk, governments and other local authorities are increasing their efforts to address this problem. As a result, various governments have imposed strict guidelines to protect the privacy of people.

Application Outlook

By the Application, the Location Intelligence Market is segregated into Workforce Management, Asset Management, Facility Management, Risk Management, Remote Monitoring, Sales & Marketing Optimization, Customer Management, and Others. In 2021, the sales & marketing optimization segment acquired the largest revenue share of the location intelligence market. The increasing growth of this segment is majorly owing to the rapid evolution in customer behaviors in the modern era. By consolidating appropriate relevant data for marketing campaigns and forecasting outcomes, location intelligence technologies lessen the complexity of sales and marketing processes.

Offering Outlook

On the basis of Offering, the Location Intelligence Market is segregated into Solutions and Services (Consulting, System Integration, and Others). In 2021, the services segment witnessed a significant revenue share of the location intelligence market. The growing demand for location intelligence services is attributed to the substantial number of market players operating in the sector. There is a significant prevalence of businesses that are offering location management services to customers.

End-User Outlook

By the End-User, the Location Intelligence Market is classified into Retail & Consumer Goods, Government & Defense, Manufacturing & Industrial, Transportation & Logistics, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Utilities & Energy, and Media & Entertainment. In 2021, the retail & consumer goods segment garnered a significant revenue share of the location intelligence market. The increasing growth of the segment is attributed to the rising demand for development by market players operating in the retail and consumer goods sector. Location intelligence is a framework that employs location selection strategies including advanced modeling and kicking-the-dirt.

Regional Outlook

Region-Wise, the Location Intelligence Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America accounted for the highest revenue share of the location intelligence market. The increasing growth of the segment is attributed to the rising penetration of smartphones across the region. The regional smartphone penetration has significantly expanded in recent years. Furthermore, the market expansion in the region is also likely to be aided by the significant presence of key manufacturers of IoT technologies and location intelligence. The rapid technological advancements in the region are another major factor aiding in the growth of the regional market.

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. is the forerunners in the Location Intelligence Market. Companies such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Autodesk, Inc., Trimble, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Location Intelligence Market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch Software Innovations GmbH), Autodesk, Inc., Qualcomm, Inc., Tibco Software, Inc. (Vista Equity Partners), Trimble, Inc., Esri, Inc., Navizon, Inc., SuperMap Software Co., ltd., MDA Corporation, and Cuebiq, Inc.

Recent Strategies Deployed in Location Intelligence Market

Partnership, Collaboration and Agreement:

Apr-2022: Trimble collaborated with Infotech, a global Information Technology company. This collaboration aimed to enhance the inspection procedure for civil infrastructure projects with the integration of Trimble’s Access field software and the Appia service of Infotech. In addition, this collaboration would also streamline the workflow from survey to construction in order to provide highly precise measurement workflows.

Mar-2022: Esri entered into a partnership with PrecisionHawk, a commercial drone, and data company. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to bring geospatial intelligence through the integration of the Best-in-class AI of PrecisionHawk and Esri’s ArcGIS technology. It would make location intelligence more precise, useful, and relevant.

Jan-2022: Qualcomm Technologies teamed up with Phiar Technologies, a leader in AI-powered Augmented Reality navigation. Under this collaboration, Qualcomm would integrate Phiar’s robust spatial artificial intelligence technologies built on computer vision into Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms in order to support intelligent AR heads-up display navigation as well as situational awareness for advanced automotive in-vehicle infotainment environments.

Jan-2022: Autodesk teamed up with Touchplan, an award-winning collaborative construction planning solution. With this collaboration, the companies would allow project managers to create necessary insights as they track their construction results along with their lookahead planning.

Aug-2021: Autodesk joined hands with Novade, a leading field management software developer in Asia. Under this collaboration, the companies aimed to allow field and office teams to collaborate in real-time by impeccably connecting information and data over BIM 360 and Novade.

Jun-2021: Trimble collaborated with Worldsensing, a wireless connectivity technology provider. This collaboration aimed to allow geotechnical, survey, and structural engineers to flawlessly expand their monitoring of business prospects through a comprehensive solution that integrates geotechnical and geospatial data.

Oct-2020: Trimble came into a partnership with Boston Dynamics, an American engineering and robotics design company. Through this partnership, Trimble aimed to integrate its range of construction data collection technologies into the Spot robot platform of Boston Dynamics in order to enable the automation of relative tasks while also leveraging the advantages of the robot?s unique capabilities.

Product Launch and Product Expansion:

Mar-2022: Autodesk rolled out Autodesk Bridge, a new collaboration capability. The new product aimed to offer the capabilities of sharing files, sheets, folders, and other relevant data to teams within any project. Moreover, the new solution also reduces the requirement for manual data transfer and management.

Feb-2022: Trimble launched FieldLink MR, an innovative mixed-reality solution. The new solution aimed to offer a unique way to conduct construction layout in order to enable personnel to easily navigate to tasks on the Jobsite in lesser time. Moreover, the new application operates on the Trimble XR10 with HoloLens 2.

Oct-2021: Esri introduced ArcGIS Platform, a geospatial platform as a service. The new solution would help developers in integrating location capabilities into their applications, products, and business systems. Moreover, ArcGIS Platform would also give direct access to Esri’s robust location services to developers by leveraging APIs and web frameworks.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Application

Sales & Marketing Optimization

Asset Management

Remote Management

Customer Management

Risk Management

Facility Management

Workforce Management

Others

By Offering

Solution

Services

System Integration

Consulting

Others

By End User

Transportation & Logistics

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing & Industrial

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch Software Innovations GmbH)

Autodesk, Inc.

Qualcomm, Inc.

Tibco Software, Inc. (Vista Equity Partners)

Trimble, Inc.

Esri, Inc.

Navizon, Inc.

SuperMap Software Co., ltd.

MDA Corporation

Cuebiq, Inc.

