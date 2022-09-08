Mercaptan Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report 2022-2030

The global mercaptan market size was US$ 1971.1 million in 2021. The global mercaptan market is projected to grow to US$ 2,511.5 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

The group of organic compounds known as “mercaptans” consists of an aryl or alkyl group and a thiol group. It is also known as methanethiol and is generally added to the colour less, door less natural gas.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has notably hampered the mercaptan market due to supply chain disruptions and a halt on international trade and manufacturing operations. Further, the fact various industry giants had to halt production facilities or operate the facilities below the optimal production capacities further affected the mercaptan market.

Hydrogen sulfide, ethylene, methanol, and propene are the main components used to develop mercaptan. The outbreak significantly created supply chain disruptions, causing import-export of raw materials harder. As a result, it negatively affected the mercaptan market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific mercaptan market will record the highest growth rate, owing to the growing government investments and rising production capacity. In addition, innovative strategic steps taken by the industry players are projected to benefit the mercaptan market during the analysis period. Moreover, China is among the largest producers and consumers of agrochemicals, which presents potential growth prospects for the mercaptan market.

North America is expected to emerge as the second-largest market for mercaptan due to the steadily growing chemical industry in the US. Further, the rising consumption of mercaptan will contribute to the growth of the mercaptan market during the analysis period.

Factors Influencing the Market

The steeply growing chemical industry is projected to present potential growth prospects for the mercaptan market during the analysis period. The use of chemical fertilizers, pesticides, and other chemical-based agricultural products is growing exponentially due to rising awareness among consumers. Moreover, pesticides and fungicides are extensively used in agricultural practices to enhance yield, which, in turn, will contribute to the growth of the mercaptan market during the analysis period.

Growing concerns related to health and hygiene will limit the growth of the market during the analysis period.

The growing use of mercaptan in plastics production will bring ample growth opportunities for the global mercaptan market. The plastics industry employs mercaptan as a moderator for free-radical polymerizations. Mercaptans are frequently employed as additives to produce a number of thermoplastics, elastomers, or acrylic polymers. Moreover, the mercaptans in plastic give out a distinct smell and do not alter chemically when heated. As a result, it allows manufacturers to perform repeated moulding. Such advancements are projected to raise the demand for mercaptan during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

ARKEMA

Huntsman International LLC.

Evonik

TORAY FINE CHEMICALS

Jiande Xingfeng Chemical Co.Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global mercaptan market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

By Type

Methyl Mercaptan

Ethyl Mercaptan

Propyl Mercaptan

Butyl Mercaptan

Octyl Mercaptan

Dodecyl Mercaptan

Others

By Application

Pesticides

Jet Fuels and Plastics

Natural Gas

Food and Nutrition

Animal Feed

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

