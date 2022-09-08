Europe Edge AI Processor Market is expected growth of 15.1% CAGR during the forecast period | 200 pages report

The Europe Edge AI Processor Market would witness market growth of 15.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).
Europe Edge AI Processor Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type (Central Processing Unit (CPU), Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), and Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)), By End Use, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 – 2028
Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/europe-edge-ai-processor-market/QI046
Speech recognition, face-ID security, fingerprint detection, fraud detection, and autonomous driving systems are all examples of edge AI use cases. Edge AI can combine the cloud’s power with the advantages of local operation to increase AI algorithm performance over time. An autonomous navigation system, for example, where the AI algorithms are trained on the cloud but the inferencing is done on the car to handle the steering, acceleration, and brakes. Data scientists work in the cloud to improve self-driving algorithms and then deliver these models to the vehicle.
It is possible to achieve near real-time analytics with edge computing. Analysis occurs in a fraction of a second, which is vital in time-sensitive scenarios. Considering the machines that make up an industrial assembly line. If a robot on the production line is activated at the incorrect moment or too late, the product may be damaged or travel further down the line unprocessed and undisturbed. If the error goes undetected, the incorrect product could end up on the market or cause damage later in the manufacturing process. When the majority of data processing occurs locally, on the edge, a centralized service or data transport will not constitute a barrier.
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/europe-edge-ai-processor-market/QI046
The regional automotive sector is one of the major industries across Europe. According to the International Trade Administration, One of Italy’s most vital sectors is the automotive industry. In 2019, sales reached almost ?106 billion (around $119 billion), accounting for 11% of Italy’s manufacturing output and 6.2% of GDP. The transition from internal combustion engines to electromobility (hybrid and electric) is altering the industry, which could present opportunities for U.S. car components, charging infrastructure, as well as diagnostic equipment producers.
The Germany market dominated the Europe Edge AI Processor Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $367.2 Million by 2028. The UK market is poised to grow a CAGR of 14.1% during (2022 – 2028). Additionally, The France market is exhibiting a CAGR of 16% during (2022 – 2028).
Based on Type, the market is segmented into Central Processing Unit (CPU), Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), and Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC). Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Manufacturing, Retail & Ecommerce, Healthcare, and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.
The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Apple, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Mythic, Qualcomm, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), Intel Corporation, Google LLC, NVIDIA Corporation, Arm Limited (Softbank Group Corp.) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report ): –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/europe-edge-ai-processor-market/QI046
Scope of the Study
Market Segments covered in the Report:
By Device Type
Consumer Devices
Enterprise Devices
By Type
Central Processing Unit (CPU)
Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)
Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)
By End Use
Consumer Electronics
Automotive & Transportation
Manufacturing
Retail & Ecommerce
Healthcare
Others
By Country
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Companies Profiled
Apple, Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)
Mythic
Qualcomm, Inc.
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)
Intel Corporation
Google LLC
NVIDIA Corporation
Arm Limited (Softbank Group Corp.)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
Request Full Report : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/europe-edge-ai-processor-market/QI046
About Quadintel:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
- Robust, detailed segmentation
- In-depth analysis in all geographies.
- Detailed breakup in various segmentation.
- Rigorous primary and secondary research
We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization. Our priority is to provide high-level customer satisfaction by providing innovative reports that enable them to take a strategic decision and generate revenue. We update our database on a day-to-day basis to provide the latest reports. We assist our clients in understanding the emerging trends so that they can invest smartly and can make optimum utilization of resources available.
Get in Touch with Us:
Quadintel:
Email:sales@quadintel.com
Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES
Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website : https://www.quadintel.com/
………….Other Trending Posts………..
complete blood count cbc market
injection molding software market
employer of record market
weatherization services market
data center colocation market
calcium supplement market
trust and corporate service market