Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market Outlook 2022 Analysis By Leading Key players 2030

The global microbiome cosmetic products market size was US$ 38.1 million in 2021. The global microbiome cosmetic products market is projected to grow to US$ 62.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.
A group of microbes that reside in a certain location is known as the microbiome. Cosmetics that promote a healthy skin microbiome are referred to as microbiome cosmetics, which regulate skin immunity and food absorption, and provide a shield to the skin from pathogens.
Factors Influencing the Market
The steeply rising geriatric population will raise the demand for microbiome cosmetic products during the forecast period. Moreover, the market is projected to be driven by the growing focus on healthy aging and rising awareness about the benefits of microbiome cosmetic products among consumers.
Healthy aging is a widely trending concept, which refers to the ability of all people to live a healthy and safe lifestyle. Microbiome cosmetic products prompt healthy aging. Additionally, these products effectively regulate skin immunity and food absorption, and provide a shield, which will be the major contributors to the market growth.
High disposable income and growing demand for effective cosmetics products are projected to benefit the market. Moreover, the growing user base on social media platforms, attractive commercials, and rising contribution of e-commerce websites will all contribute to the growth of the microbiome cosmetic products market during the analysis period.
On the flip side, premium prices of products may limit the market growth during the analysis period.
Regional Analysis
Europe will hold the lions share during the projected period owing to the growing geriatric population and rising focus of people on healthy aging.
The Asia-Pacific microbiome cosmetic products market will also record potential growth due to the growing users of cosmetic products, the region’s large population, growing per capita disposable income, and changing lifestyles.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, governments halted public gatherings, which, in turn, reduced the need for cosmetic products. Moreover, the sourcing of raw materials was a little challenging because of the urgent actions been conducted all over the world. Thus, it negatively affected the microbiome cosmetic products market during the analysis period.
Competitors in the Market
DSM (Netherland)
BASF SE (Germany)
Symrise (Germany)
Clariant (Switzerland)
Lallemand Inc. (Canada)
HeIQ (Switzerland)
Silab (France)
Sabsinsa Corporation (US)
Rolemi HPC (Italy)
Puripharm. (China)
L’oreal S.A.(France)
Este Lauder Companies Inc. (US)
Amorepacific Group (South Korea)
TULA Life Inc. (US)
Galline Microbiome Skincare (UK)
ESSE SKINCARE (South Africa)
Yun Perobiotherapy (Belgium)
Aurelia Skincare Ltd (UK)
LaFlore Probiotic Skincare (US)
Neogenlab (US)
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global microbiome cosmetic products market segmentation focuses on Microbial components, Ingredient, Format, Claim, Consumer Group, Age, Distribution Channel, and Region.
Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market, by Microbial component
Lactobacillus
Lactococcus
Streptococcus
Acetobacter
Leuconostoc
Bifidobacterium
Saccharomyces
Bacillus
Pediococcus
Zygosaccharomyces
Aspergillus
Micrococcus
Others
Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market, by Ingredient
Probiotic
Prebiotic
Postbiotic
Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market, by Format
Cream/Lotion
Serum
Cleanser/Face Wash
Spot Treatment
Masks
Skin Tonic/Toner
Face Oil
Scrubs
Sunscreen
Supplements
Mist/Spray
Pads/Wipes
Gels
Others
Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market, by Claim
Acne
Hydration
Smooth/Brighten
Environmental Damage
Cellular Aging
Wound Healing
Atopic Dermatitis
Eczema
Rosacea
Psoriasis
Others
Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market, by Consumer Group
Women
Men
Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market, by Age
Babies
Children
Gen Z
Millennials
Gen X
Baby Boomers
Post-War Cohort
Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market, by Distribution Channel
Online Channels
Drug Stores & Pharmacies
Specialty Stores
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
Department stores
Others
Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market, by Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
