Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market Outlook 2022 Analysis By Leading Key players 2030

The global microbiome cosmetic products market size was US$ 38.1 million in 2021. The global microbiome cosmetic products market is projected to grow to US$ 62.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

A group of microbes that reside in a certain location is known as the microbiome. Cosmetics that promote a healthy skin microbiome are referred to as microbiome cosmetics, which regulate skin immunity and food absorption, and provide a shield to the skin from pathogens.

Factors Influencing the Market

The steeply rising geriatric population will raise the demand for microbiome cosmetic products during the forecast period. Moreover, the market is projected to be driven by the growing focus on healthy aging and rising awareness about the benefits of microbiome cosmetic products among consumers.

Healthy aging is a widely trending concept, which refers to the ability of all people to live a healthy and safe lifestyle. Microbiome cosmetic products prompt healthy aging. Additionally, these products effectively regulate skin immunity and food absorption, and provide a shield, which will be the major contributors to the market growth.

High disposable income and growing demand for effective cosmetics products are projected to benefit the market. Moreover, the growing user base on social media platforms, attractive commercials, and rising contribution of e-commerce websites will all contribute to the growth of the microbiome cosmetic products market during the analysis period.

On the flip side, premium prices of products may limit the market growth during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

Europe will hold the lions share during the projected period owing to the growing geriatric population and rising focus of people on healthy aging.

The Asia-Pacific microbiome cosmetic products market will also record potential growth due to the growing users of cosmetic products, the region’s large population, growing per capita disposable income, and changing lifestyles.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, governments halted public gatherings, which, in turn, reduced the need for cosmetic products. Moreover, the sourcing of raw materials was a little challenging because of the urgent actions been conducted all over the world. Thus, it negatively affected the microbiome cosmetic products market during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

DSM (Netherland)

BASF SE (Germany)

Symrise (Germany)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

HeIQ (Switzerland)

Silab (France)

Sabsinsa Corporation (US)

Rolemi HPC (Italy)

Puripharm. (China)

L’oreal S.A.(France)

Este Lauder Companies Inc. (US)

Amorepacific Group (South Korea)

TULA Life Inc. (US)

Galline Microbiome Skincare (UK)

ESSE SKINCARE (South Africa)

Yun Perobiotherapy (Belgium)

Aurelia Skincare Ltd (UK)

LaFlore Probiotic Skincare (US)

Neogenlab (US)

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global microbiome cosmetic products market segmentation focuses on Microbial components, Ingredient, Format, Claim, Consumer Group, Age, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market, by Microbial component

Lactobacillus

Lactococcus

Streptococcus

Acetobacter

Leuconostoc

Bifidobacterium

Saccharomyces

Bacillus

Pediococcus

Zygosaccharomyces

Aspergillus

Micrococcus

Others

Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market, by Ingredient

Probiotic

Prebiotic

Postbiotic

Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market, by Format

Cream/Lotion

Serum

Cleanser/Face Wash

Spot Treatment

Masks

Skin Tonic/Toner

Face Oil

Scrubs

Sunscreen

Supplements

Mist/Spray

Pads/Wipes

Gels

Others

Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market, by Claim

Acne

Hydration

Smooth/Brighten

Environmental Damage

Cellular Aging

Wound Healing

Atopic Dermatitis

Eczema

Rosacea

Psoriasis

Others

Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market, by Consumer Group

Women

Men

Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market, by Age

Babies

Children

Gen Z

Millennials

Gen X

Baby Boomers

Post-War Cohort

Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market, by Distribution Channel

Online Channels

Drug Stores & Pharmacies

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Department stores

Others

Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market, by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global chemical market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

