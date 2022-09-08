Pepper spray Market 2022 Provides Veritable Information On Size, Growth Trends and Growth Forecast till 2030

The global pepper spray market size was US$ 41.1 million in 2021. The global pepper spray market is projected to grow to US$ 62.3 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

Pepper spray, also referred to as Oleoresin capsicum (OC), finds applications in personal defences and for controlling crowds and criminals. It is used to protect against deadly animals, including beer, rhinos, tigers, etc.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic halted the demand for pepper spray as travel activities reduced dramatically. Various countries witnessed complete lockdowns and import-export bans. Further, the manufacturing units experienced challenges like a disturbed supply of raw materials, which resulted in a low production capacity and a shortage of products. Moreover, the travel restrictions significantly declined the crime rate. The majority of the population stayed inside homes, which slowed down the demand for pepper sprays. For instance, the US virus epicenter in New York stated that crimes like burglary, robbery, rape, murder, assault, car theft, etc., reduced by 12% in 2020. Thus, it depicts that the need for pepper spray reduced dramatically.

Regional Analysis

The largest market for pepper spray is North America and is expected to hold the same place in the coming years. The US holds the largest market share due to the growing contribution of industry players. For instance, Mace Security International Inc. is an Ohio-based firm that develops goods for security and personal defence. Further, the region is also home to Counter Assault (US), Defense Technology (US), Fox Labs International Inc. (US), etc., which is expected to drive the market forward.

The Asia-Pacific pepper spray market is projected to record potential growth due to the growing crime rate and rising awareness about the necessity of pepper spray.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rapidly growing crime rate worldwide will primarily drive the growth of the pepper spray market during the study period. The rate of eve teasing, rape, kidnapping, murder, and human trafficking cases are growing on a regular basis. Since pepper spray can efficiently help people to protect themselves, the demand for the product is projected to increase in the coming years. Moreover, pepper spray is easy to use, compact in size, and is allowed in public places, which will fuel the growth of the global pepper spray market during the analysis period.

On the flip side, the adverse effects of pepper spray may limit the growth of the market.

Competitors in the Market

Counter Assault (US)

Defense Technology (US)

Fox Labs International Inc. (US)

J&L Self Defense Products Inc (US)

Mace Security International, Inc (US)

SABRE – Security Equipment Corp. (US)

Sure Safety (India)

Plegium Inc. (US)

Zarc International Inc. (US)

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global pepper spray market segmentation focuses on Product, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Pepper Spray Market, by Product Type

Pepper Spray Fogger

Pepper Spray Stream

Pepper Spray Gel

Others

Pepper Spray Market, by Distribution Channel

Store-Based

o Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

o Convenience Stores

o Others

Non-Store-Based

Pepper Spray Market, by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

