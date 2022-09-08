Video Processing Platform Market 2022 Size, Share, Upcoming Product Scope by Players 2030

The global video processing platform market size was US$ 5.9 billion in 2021. The global video processing platform market is projected to grow to US$ 21.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic halted the growth of various economies. The lockdown restrictions and travel limitations affected various sector, including healthcare, automotive, electronics, etc. Further, limitations imposed by governments on trades resulted in the shutting down of various manufacturing sites. As a result, it declined the production rate and cash flow constraints due to unavailability of workers. However, organizations soon adopted work from the home model in order to boost the productivity of employees while also maintaining safety. As a result, it upsurged the demand for video processing platforms.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing demand for high-quality videos will primarily drive the growth of the video processing platform market during the analysis period. New technology in sectors as diverse as biology, health, engineering, and entertainment has been introduced in a number of new picture and video applications. Thus, it will drive the growth of the video processing platform market during the analysis period.

The cutting-edge research in multimedia technologies, including video and image restoration, will present potential growth prospects for the market. In addition, the potential applications of the video processing platform in resolving practical problems, image and video processing, etc., will contribute to market growth during the analysis period.

On the flip side, growing cases of cyber-threats may limit the growth of the video processing platform market during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

Based on Region, North America is likely to hold the largest share in the video processing platform market owing to the growing demand for advanced technologies and the presence of the most technologically advanced countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico. In addition, the presence of prominent industry giants like Akamai (US), Imagine Communications (US), MediaKind (US), and Kaltura (US) will raise the growth prospects for the video processing platform market.

The Asia-Pacific video processing platform market will record potential growth due to the rising use of advanced technologies and the presence of a vast range of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). In addition, the growing trend of work-from-home and hybrid modes is expected to bring ample growth opportunities for the video processing platform market during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

Akamai (US)

Imagine Communications (US)

MediaKind (US)

Kaltura (US)

ATEME (France)

Synamedia (England)

SeaChange (US)

Vantrix (Canada)

NVIDIA (US)

Pixel Power (UK)

Qumu (US)

InPixal (France)

Amagi (US)

Apriorit (US)

MediaMelon (US)

Mux (US)

Base Media Cloud (US)

M2A Media (UK)

BlazeClan Technologies (India)

JW Player (US)

SSIMWAVE (Canada)

Lightcast.com (US)

Beamr (US)

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global video processing platform market segmentation focuses on Component, Application, Content, End User, Verticals, and Region.

Based on the Component:

Hardware

Platform

Services

Based on the Application:

Video Upload and Ingestion

Dynamic Ad Insertion

Video Transcoding and Processing

Video Hosting

Content Rendering

Others

Based on the Content-Type:

Real-Time/Live

On-Demand

Based on the End User:

TV Broadcasters

Network Operators

Content Providers

Based on verticals:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Lifesciences

IT and Telecommunications

Government

Education

Retail and Consumer Goods

Media and Entertainment

Others

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

