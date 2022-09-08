Video Processing Platform Market 2022 Size, Share, Upcoming Product Scope by Players 2030

The global video processing platform market size was US$ 5.9 billion in 2021. The global video processing platform market is projected to grow to US$ 21.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic halted the growth of various economies. The lockdown restrictions and travel limitations affected various sector, including healthcare, automotive, electronics, etc. Further, limitations imposed by governments on trades resulted in the shutting down of various manufacturing sites. As a result, it declined the production rate and cash flow constraints due to unavailability of workers. However, organizations soon adopted work from the home model in order to boost the productivity of employees while also maintaining safety. As a result, it upsurged the demand for video processing platforms.
Factors Influencing the Market
The growing demand for high-quality videos will primarily drive the growth of the video processing platform market during the analysis period. New technology in sectors as diverse as biology, health, engineering, and entertainment has been introduced in a number of new picture and video applications. Thus, it will drive the growth of the video processing platform market during the analysis period.
The cutting-edge research in multimedia technologies, including video and image restoration, will present potential growth prospects for the market. In addition, the potential applications of the video processing platform in resolving practical problems, image and video processing, etc., will contribute to market growth during the analysis period.
On the flip side, growing cases of cyber-threats may limit the growth of the video processing platform market during the analysis period.
Regional Analysis
Based on Region, North America is likely to hold the largest share in the video processing platform market owing to the growing demand for advanced technologies and the presence of the most technologically advanced countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico. In addition, the presence of prominent industry giants like Akamai (US), Imagine Communications (US), MediaKind (US), and Kaltura (US) will raise the growth prospects for the video processing platform market.
The Asia-Pacific video processing platform market will record potential growth due to the rising use of advanced technologies and the presence of a vast range of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). In addition, the growing trend of work-from-home and hybrid modes is expected to bring ample growth opportunities for the video processing platform market during the analysis period.
Competitors in the Market
Akamai (US)
Imagine Communications (US)
MediaKind (US)
Kaltura (US)
ATEME (France)
Synamedia (England)
SeaChange (US)
Vantrix (Canada)
NVIDIA (US)
Pixel Power (UK)
Qumu (US)
InPixal (France)
Amagi (US)
Apriorit (US)
MediaMelon (US)
Mux (US)
Base Media Cloud (US)
M2A Media (UK)
BlazeClan Technologies (India)
JW Player (US)
SSIMWAVE (Canada)
Lightcast.com (US)
Beamr (US)
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global video processing platform market segmentation focuses on Component, Application, Content, End User, Verticals, and Region.
Based on the Component:
Hardware
Platform
Services
Based on the Application:
Video Upload and Ingestion
Dynamic Ad Insertion
Video Transcoding and Processing
Video Hosting
Content Rendering
Others
Based on the Content-Type:
Real-Time/Live
On-Demand
Based on the End User:
TV Broadcasters
Network Operators
Content Providers
Based on verticals:
BFSI
Manufacturing
Healthcare and Lifesciences
IT and Telecommunications
Government
Education
Retail and Consumer Goods
Media and Entertainment
Others
Based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the global chemical market report are:
— How does a global company acquire markets?
— What are its core strategies and policies?
— What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?
— What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?
— What are the leading competitors in the global market?
— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?
