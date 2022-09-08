Marine Cranes Market Size, Share, Growth 2022 to 2030 | Industry Research Report

The global marine cranes market size was US$ 2,208.1 billion in 2021. The global marine cranes market is projected to grow to US$ 9,531.3 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

During the COVID-19 epidemic, the manufacturing sector was among those that suffered the most. The pandemic majorly affected China, which accounts for nearly 82% of the manufacturing industries’ component suppliers. The global supply chain has been disrupted as a result of the worldwide lockdown and directly affected FDI inflows globally. Thus, it impeded the growth of the marine cranes market.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing number of offshore exploration & production activities will drive the growth of the marine cranes market during the analysis period. Apart from that, rapid economic development and technological advancements are projected to contribute to the growth of the marine cranes market during the analysis period. The manufacturing industry is using digitalization to generate consumer goods that are both affordable and of high quality. Governments all across the world are taking steps to promote automation and digitalization of a number of industrial sectors, including oil & gas, machine manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, automotive & transportation, and electrical & electronics. Thus, it will present attractive prospects for the growth of the marine cranes market during the analysis period.

High environmental risks may limit the adoption of the marine cranes market during the study period.

Manufacturers need comprehensive transparency and visibility due to the growing demand for an efficient and profitable distribution of resources. By using maritime cranes, businesses can track and monitor their assets, people, and business processes geographically in real time. Thus, the potential applications of marine cranes will boost the growth of the global market during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the marine cranes market, owing to the growing expansion of the oil rig exploration sector. The US has nearly 430 active drilling rigs, out of which 340 rigs are oil rigs. Further, the steeply growing rate of research & development to improve fuel efficiency is expected to contribute to the growth of the marine cranes market and offer the opportunity to the manufacturers to strengthen their product portfolio.

The Asia-Pacific marine cranes market is projected to record potential growth due to the rising marine exploration and construction activities in countries like China, Malaysia, Thailand, etc. Further, the increasing range of oil discoveries and steeply growing investments are expected to propel this regional marine crane market forward during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

• Palfinger AG

• Effer SpA

• Heila Cranes S.p.A

• Hawboldt Industries

• HS. Marine S.R.L

• KenzFigee Group B.V.

• Techcrane International, LLC

• DMW Marine Group, LLC

• Industriaguerra, S.A

• Cargotec Corporation

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global marine cranes market segmentation focuses on Lifting Capacity, Type, Application, and Region.

Marine Cranes Market, by Lifting Capacity

• 2 Tons–500 Tons

• 501 Tons–15,000 Tons

• 15,001 Tons–30,000 Tons

Marine Cranes Market, by Type

• Knuckle Boom

• Telescopic Boom

• Stick Boom

• Foldable Boom

Marine Cranes Market, by Application

• Oil & Gas Platforms

• Government & Military

• Workboats

• Research & Fishing Vessels

Marine Cranes Market, by Region

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Western Europe

• The UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Rest of Eastern Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

