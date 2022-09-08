North America Inhalation Anesthesia Market would witness growth of 8.0% CAGR during the forecast period | 200 pages report

The North America Inhalation Anesthesia Market would witness market growth of 8.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

North America Inhalation Anesthesia Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Drug (Sevoflurane, Desflurane, Isoflurane, and Others), By Application (Maintenance and Induction), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 – 2028

Inhaled anesthetics act by increasing signals to chloride channels (GABA receptors) and potassium channels while suppressing neurotransmission pathways in the central nervous system. Acetylcholine, muscarinic and nicotinic receptors, glutamate or NMDA receptors, and serotonin are all involved in these pathways (5-HT receptors). Inhalation agents are also divided into two categories: volatile and non-volatile.

Isoflurane, desflurane, and sevoflurane, all lower blood pressure via lowering vascular resistance in the body. These drugs retain cardiac output for the most part, but cardiac depression can occur when they’re taken with other IV drugs or in patients with acute cardiogenic shock. Rapid dosing of desflurane has been documented to cause hypertension and tachycardia.

In 2021, total health spending in Canada is expected to have hit a new high of over $308 billion, or $8,019 per person. Following a peak of 13.7 percent in 2020, health spending is expected to account for 12.7 percent of Canada’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021. Due to pandemic response spending, total health expenditure in Canada increased by 12.8 percent in 2020. Prior to the pandemic, health spending increased at a rate of 4% per year on average from 2015 to 2019. Hospitals (25%) will continue to account for the highest percentage of health dollars (more than 50% of total health spending) in 2021, followed by drugs (14%), and physicians (13%). COVID-19 Response Funding, a new budget category, accounts for 7% of total health spending, which comprises federal direct and provincial/territorial government?sector spending.

In 2018, there were 1,708,921 new cancer cases reported in the United States and 599,265 cancer-related deaths. There were 436 new cancer cases reported for every 100,000 people, with 149 people dying from cancer. The most recent year for which incidence data is available is 2018. Thus, the North American region is expected to show high demand for inhalation anesthesia in the near future due to these conditions.

The US market dominated the North America Inhalation Anesthesia Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $486.2 Million by 2028. The Canada market is experiencing a CAGR of 10.5% during (2022 – 2028). Additionally, The Mexico market would exhibit a CAGR of 9.5% during (2022 – 2028).

Based on Drug, the market is segmented into Sevoflurane, Desflurane, Isoflurane, and Others. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Maintenance and Induction. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Novartis AG, Piramal Enterprises Limited, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Baxter International, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Halocarbon Products Corporation, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Lunan Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., and Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Limited.

