Smart Toys Market Size, Demand And Forecast 2022 – 2030 | Top Key Players

The global smart toys market size was US$ 14.26 billion in 2021. The global smart toys market is projected to grow to US$ 106.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Children of all ages engage in interactive play when playing with smart toys. These toys use artificial intelligence (AI) technology to offer a better experience to children. Smart toys have a number of potential benefits, such as helping kids with different learning activities, playing, developing creative ideas, efficient problem-solving abilities, etc.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the production of smart toys. The pandemic significantly impacted the educational premises, administrative offices, etc. Various institutions started offering education by using digital platforms. However, various factors, such as supply chain disruptions, standstill semiconductor manufacturing activities, clogged transportation, financial constraints, and lack of skilled workers, challenged the smart toys market for a prolonged period.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing disposable income and rising adoption of smart technologies will primarily drive the growth of the smart toys market during the forecast period. In addition, the global smart toys market is also driven by the factors like growing innovations in the smart toys sector and rising demand among children for creative. For instance, Intelino Smart Train encourages creative play and helps kids learn coding skills using programmable tiles. The firm won the first-ever smart toy awards presented by the World Economic Forum. In addition, Denmark-based LEGO Group also won an award for augmented reality (AR) applications.

The global smart toys market is projected to witness exponential opportunities due to the 5G rollout globally. In addition, the rising trend of smart technologies like IoT and AI will present potential prospects for market growth. However, the lack of awareness about smart toys may limit the growth of the market during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to hold the largest share in the global smart toys market due to the rising contribution of the US, where technology adoption is high. Further, the rising awareness about the benefits of smart toys in education is expected to contribute to industry growth. The region is also home to some of the prominent smart toy manufacturers such as Innokind, Inc. (US), Twin Science (UK), playshifu.com (US), Fat Brain Toys, LLC. (US), ROYBI Robot (US), Mattel (US), Smart Kids Toys (US), LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. (US), etc., which is forecasted to have a notable contribution to the smart toys industry.

The Asia-Pacific smart toys market is projected to grow rapidly, owing to the rapid digital transformation, increasing internet penetration, and expansion of 5G & 4G LTE services.

Competitors in the Market

Twin Science (UK)

APF France handicap (Leka Smart Toys) (France)

Playshifu.com (US)

Fat Brain Toys, LLC. (US)

ROYBI Robot (US)

LuxAI S.A. (Luxembourg)

Funvention Learning Pvt. Ltd. (India)

DJI (China)

Mattel (US)

The LEGO Group (Denmark)

Smartivity Labs (India)

Smart Kids Toys (US)

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. (US)

SEGA (Japan)

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global smart toys market segmentation focuses on Type, Technology, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Region.

By Type

Robots

Interactive Games

Educational Robots

By Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Rfid Or Nfc

By Distribution Channel

Online/eCommerce Stores

Specialty StoresToy Shops

By End-user

Toddlers

Pre Schoolers

School Going

Stripling

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

