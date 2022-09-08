Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market 2022: Business Development, Size, Share and Opportunities 2030

The global augmented and virtual reality in education market size was US$ 14.1 billion in 2021. The global augmented and virtual reality in education market is projected to grow to US$ 65.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% CAGR during the study period; 2022-2030.

Using a smartphone’s camera, augmented reality adds digital components to a live view. Snapchat glasses and the video game Pokmon Go are two examples of augmented reality experiences. Virtual reality suggests a wholly engrossing experience that blocks out the outside world. Augmented reality and virtual reality find applications in gaming, marketing, e-commerce, education, and many other industries.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Companies are recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which caused a severe loss. The closure of commercial activities led to operational challenges. However, the ed-tech sector grew significantly, which presented potential opportunities for the technologies like augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence. Thus, the global augmented and virtual reality in the education market recorded notable growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global augmented and virtual reality in the education market is expected to be primarily driven by the growing demand for interactive virtual field trips. In addition to that, the use of virtual reality headsets in the classroom or home is growing at a fast pace in order to provide an excellent immersive experience to the students about historical events. As a result, it will fuel the growth of augmented and virtual reality in the education market during the analysis period.

The factor that complicates the growth of augmented and virtual reality in the education market is growing concerns about data security. On the flip side, rising disposable income and the trending culture of online studies are projected to be opportunistic for augmented and virtual reality in the education market.

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to be the largest market for global augmented and virtual reality in the education market due to the highly efficient education infrastructure and continuously growing advancements in the ed-tech sector. Moreover, the presence of world-renowned companies like IBM in the region is expected to be opportunistic for the overall market during the analysis period.

The Asia-Pacific augmented and virtual reality in education market is projected to record potential growth due to the growing demand for interactive and engaging virtual field trips among students. Further, the rising education sector and increasing need for technology for a deeper understanding of the subjects are expected to contribute to the growth of augmented and virtual reality in the education market.

Competitors in the Market

Sony

Samsung Electronics

HTC

Google

Microsoft

Panasonic

Hitachi

Barco

LG Electronics

Veative Labs

Cisco

Blackboard

Dell

IBM

Saba Software

Oracle

Edvance360

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global augmented and virtual reality in education market segmentation focuses on Offering, Deployment, Devices, Application, End-Users, and Region.

By Offering

Hardware

o Sensors

o Controllers

o Cameras

o VR Headset

o Others

Software

Services

o Managed Services

o Professional Services

By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-premises

By Devices

Interactive Whiteboards

Mobile Computing Devices

Head Mounted displays

Gesture Tracing Device

o Head up Displays

o Handheld Devices

Projectors & Display Walls

Others

By Application

Classroom Learning

Corporate Learning Management

Certifications

e-learning

Virtual field trips

Student Recruitment

Others

By End Users

Academic

o K-12

o Higher Education

Corporate

o Telecommunications and IT

o Healthcare and Life Sciences

o Retail and Ecommerce

o Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

o Manufacturing

o Government and Public Sector

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

