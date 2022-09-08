Behavioral Health Software Market Size Global Industry Analysis By Development, Share and Demand Forecast 2022 – 2030

The global behavioural health software market size was US$ 1,216 million in 2021. The global behavioural health software market is projected to grow to US$ 5860.8 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% during the forecast period; 2022-2030.

The relationship between regular cognitive routines and mental and physical health is known as behavioural health. Behavioural and mental health are frequently used interchangeably. Team underperformance, presenteeism, and absenteeism are problems that may result due to a detrimental effect on behavioural health.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 disease has dramatically affected the mental health of people as a vast population lost jobs. The World Federation for Mental Health reports that COVID-19 significantly increased mental health needs. Such effects raised the need for reliable behavioural health software to address the pandemic’s disturbances. For instance, to virtually deliver care during the pandemic, medical institutions largely depended on EHR and telehealth services. Realizing the needs of the people, the government of various countries introduced free helpline numbers to help people out. Thus, the pandemic had a beneficial influence by generating numerous chances for the market for behavioural health software to flourish.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing burden of stress, anxiety, and depression cases will escalate the demand for behavioural health software in the future. A study conducted by Gallup (US) in 2019 says that around one-third of the global population is suffering from stress and anger problems. Behavioural health software allows users have real-time analytics, data accessibility, and access to remote care, which will fuel the growth of the behavioural health software market during the analysis period. The anxiety cases are growing steadily. Singlecare (US) study says that anxiety impact nearly 285 million individuals. As a result, the growing prevalence of mental issues at an alarming rate raises the high need for government to bring efficient solutions. Therefore, it will accelerate the growth of the behavioural health software market. Additionally, the growing focus of employees and educational institutions on the mental health of students, employees, and other workers is expected to be opportunistic for the global market.

For instance, the Future Workplace HR Sentiment survey 2021 says that 68% of senior HR leaders are prioritizing team member wellbeing and mental health.

The rising trend of EHR solutions is projected to contribute to the growth of the behavioural health software market. On the flip side, stigma related to mental health may limit the market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to dominate the behavioural health software market due to the growing demand for behavioural health services, raising awareness about mental health, and the increasing number of efforts taken by government bodies and companies. Moreover, the rate of anxiety, depression, and other disorders is growing steadily, which is expected to present attractive growth prospects for the market.

Competitors in the Market

Cerner Corporation (US)

Credible Behavioral Health (US)

Meditab Software, Inc. (US)

Mindlinc (US)

Netsmart Technologies (US)

Epic Systems Corporation (US)

Mediware (US)

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC (US)

Valent Medical Solutions, Inc. (US)

Core Solutions, Inc. (US)

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global behavioural health software market segmentation focuses on Functionality, Delivery Method, Type, End User, and Region.

Global Behavioural Health Software Market, By Functionality

Clinical Functionality

o Electronic Health Records (EHRs)

o Clinical Decision Support (CDS)

o Telehealth

o Others

Administrative Functionality

o Patient/Client Scheduling

o Workforce Management

o Others

Financial Functionality

o Revenue Cycle Management

o Managed Care

o Others

Global Behavioral Health Software Market, By Delivery Method

Subscription Model

Ownership Model

Global Behavioral Health Software Market, By Type

Standalone

Integrated

Global Behavioral Health Software Market, By End User

Payers

Providers

Patients

Global Behavioral Health Software Market, By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

