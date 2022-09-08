Copper Cable Market 2022 Revenue Growth, Regional Share Analysis And Forecast Till 2030

The global copper cable market size was US$ 175.9 billion in 2021. The global copper cable market is projected to grow to US$ 828.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A bundle of two or more copper wires enclosed in a single jacket or sheath is known as a copper cable. Power generation, transmission, distribution, telecommunication, electronic circuits, and electrical equipment are just a few of the many uses for copper wire and cable.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global copper cable market growth halted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is majorly due to the factors like shortage of raw materials caused by the import-export bans and social distance restrictions. Further, other challenges like the lockdown/stay-at-home orders, occupancy limits, etc., limited the production of copper cable. Wires and cables are extensively used by the electrical sector, which considerably fuels market expansion. This is a result of numerous governments launching new power projects to meet the demand for electricity. The rapid globalization of COVID-19 in 2020 had a substantial impact on business operations in significant sectors like IT and telecom, electrical equipment, and construction. Production and supply disruptions in the wire and cable industry were brought on by the pandemic in various countries. Therefore, it negatively affected the copper cable market.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing use of copper cables in the power sector is expected to drive the growth of the global copper cable market during the analysis period. A common conductor in electrical wiring is copper. These wirings are extensively utilized in electrical applications such as power generation, transmission, and distribution. Other potential applications of copper cable include electronic circuits, telecommunications, etc. Moreover, the benefits of copper cables, such as high strength, formability, ease of connection, high heat conductivity, and resistance to corrosion, are expected to contribute to the growth of the copper cable market during the analysis period.

The fact that copper is easy to recycle is expected to present potential prospects for market growth. Recycling copper and its alloys allow for direct use or further processing to create refined copper without sacrificing any of the chemical or physical properties of the metal. Such benefits will potentially boost the copper cable market growth. On the contrary, fluctuating cost of copper may limit the growth of the global market during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific copper cable market is projected to be the largest market for copper cable. It is owing to the growing population of the region, which is driving the demand for electricity. Further, rising industrialization, combined with the growing production and sale of automobiles in countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea, are expected to be opportunistic for the copper cable market. Due to its extensive automotive and aerospace industries, North America will maintain a strong foothold in the region.

Competitors in the Market

Elcowire Group AB (Sweden)

KGHM (Poland)

Luvata (Finland)

Aviva Metals (France)

Sandvik AB (Sweden)

Hitachi Metals Ltd (Japan)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd (Japan)

Furukawa co. Ltd (Japan)

Tatung Co (China)

TRA.SMA S.p.A. (China)

ABB (Switzerland)

Knight Precision Wire (UK)

Peoples Cable Group (China)

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global copper cable market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

By Type

CAT3

CAT5

CAT5E

CAT6

CAT6A

CAT7

CAT8

By Application

Industrial

Broadcast

Enterprise

Digital Communications

Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

