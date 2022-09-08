Industrial Communication Market Upcoming Innovations, Companies | growth of 8.0% CAGR | 200 pages report

The Global Industrial Communication Market size is expected to reach $28 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Industrial Communication Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Offering (Components, Software, and Services), By Communication Protocol (Industrial Ethernet, Fieldbus, and Wireless), By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 ? 2028

Industrial communication, which aids businesses in managing current power distribution, traffic systems, & machine control, is the secret to increased efficiency for every business. High performance industrial communication technology connects much different individual equipment securely and reliably while transferring massive amounts of data quickly and with little lag time. It also uses more wireless technologies both within and outside of the plant.

The reliable transfer of data from the field to the control level is the goal of industrial communication. The availability and security of the networked systems in this place are increased by consistent solutions utilizing Industrial Ethernet, cutting-edge wireless technologies, & cybersecurity.

The industrial communication sector now has more options due to M2M technologies. It allows businesses to increase productivity and workplace safety, enabling them to operate more effectively. The industrial communication industry is anticipated to continue to grow as a result of these M2M communication benefits. The industrial communication market is experiencing new growth prospects, primarily for the oil & gas, electronics, and energy & power generation industries, due to the quick increase in demand for wireless technologies including WirelessHART, WLAN, Bluetooth Smart, & Zigbee.

Any automation system architecture needs an industrial communication network as its foundation, since it offers robust data exchange, data controllability, and flexibility to link diverse devices. Over the past few years, industries have improved end-to-end digital signal accuracy & integrity through the use of proprietary digital communication networks.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Every manufacturing company has been forced to revise its strategies in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic in order to restore its supply chain. The majority of manufacturing companies were forced to halt production, which hindered the supply chain and had a negative effect on the growth of the industrial communication market. In the first quarter of 2020, revenue growth for the majority of industrial communication companies encountered a downfall. Vendors of industrial communication products and solutions are working hard to assist staff members, clients, and channel partners in stabilizing their business operations through the incorporation of cloud technology. Consequently, the COVID-19 pandemic has created new opportunities for the market’s expansion

Market Growth Factors

Rising Need Of Scalable, Fast & Robust Communication Protocols

In order to increase transparency within a production facility as well as between the facility and the corporate network, industrial Ethernet is crucial. A more reliable communication network is the key idea behind Industry 4.0. The need for real-time operating requirements directly relates to industrial automation and industrial communication networks. They must therefore manage the data in a redundant and deterministic manner. The networks should be adaptable to a wide range of tools using multiple standards and interfaces.

The Growing Adoption Of Industry 4.0

Some of the key reasons propelling the growth of the industrial communication market include the adoption of Industry 4.0 and efforts done by governments around the world to implement industrial automation. A reliable communication network forms the basis of the Industry 4.0 concept. Both industrial automation and industrial communication networks depend on real-time operating requirements.

Market Restraining Factors

Offering Outlook

On the basis of offering, the industrial communication market is segmented into components, software, and services. In 2021, components acquired the largest revenue share in the industrial communication market. To allow quick communication in industries, equipment like IP phones and PCs are connected to the Internet. In the industrial setting, machine-to-machine (M2M) communication promotes effective plant operations.

Communication Protocol Outlook

By communication protocol, the industrial communication market is divided into fieldbus, industrial ethernet, and wireless. In 2021, wireless communication protocol procured a substantial revenue share in the industrial communication market. Due to its high bandwidth, extensive coverage, as well as ability to streamline intricate logistics & production processes, wireless communication has a lot of potential and is important to the modernization of plants. In particular, industrial systems like cranes, automated guided vehicle systems, remote control/remote maintenance systems, as well as process industries for measuring physical parameters like pressure, temperature, and liquid levels, have many uses for wireless communication and related items would result in market growth.

Vertical Outlook

Based on vertical, the industrial communication market is fragmented into automotive, electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & medical devices, energy & power, metals & mining, chemicals & fertilizers and others. The growth of the industrial communication market can be attributed to the fact that by bridging the distance between distant sites, these solutions boost management effectiveness and shorten the time needed to reach crucial business decisions. Critical technology pillars for the worldwide mining sector include connectivity, real-time data delivery, collaboration, and machine-to-machine (M2M) communications.

Regional Outlook

Region-wise, the industrial communication market is analyzed in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the Asia Pacific segment led the industrial communication market with the maximum revenue share. This is because the region is the largest manufacturer of automotive & electronics companies which increases the demand for industrial communication in the APAC region. In addition to this, the presence of major vendors in the industrial communication market such as Cisco, Rockwell, and Huawei Technologies in the region is also a factor supporting market growth.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, ABB Group, Schneider Electric SE, Sick AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., Belden, Inc., Omron Corporation, and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Strategies deployed in Industrial Communication Market

Jun-2022: Belden introduced Belden Horizon, industrial edge solution. This new platform would meet fast-growing need for a simpler, secure, seamless, reliable way to connect operational systems at the edge while maintaining security & communication with the cloud. Belden Horizon & edge hardware products such as the company’s upcoming Hirschmann OpEdge-8D are ruggedized, industrial-grade equipment that would withstand harsh operational environments, making them better than the existing IT solutions.

May-2022: Advantech introduced UNO-2271G V2, the latest version of its widely adopted UNO-2000 modular IoT automation gateway. This launch is aimed to provide with improved efficiency & performance. UNO-2271G V2 has modular design for flexible configuration and I/O expansion and scalable wireless communication that allows remote management.

Mar-2022: Belden acquired NetModule, a leading manufacturer of communications products for M2M & IoT applications in the transport sector. Under this acquisition, NetModule would be integrated into company’s Industrial Automation structure & enhance capabilities within wireless technology. Moreover, NetModule?s offering would enable the company to expand the applications it serves to continue to meet the increasing network requirements of its consumers.

Mar-2022: Belden completed the acquisition of macmon, a SDP & NAC solution. This acquisition would expand Belden’s Customer Innovation Center (CIC) initiatives by adding expanded consulting capabilities in network access control & grown ability to provide comprehensive solutions to meet consumers? complex industrial networking needs.

Jan-2022: SICK completed the acquisition of MOBILISIS, a company that develops IT infrastructure solutions. From this acquisition, the company aimed to expand SICK?s expertise in the wireless networking of industrial IoT devices. MOBILISIS would bring SICK its portfolio of sensor-based cloud & edge solutions. In addition, the company aimed to seamlessly connect sensor data & cloud platforms, which would allow more effective & rapid networking between IT & operational technology (OT).

Oct-2021: Cisco Systems extended its partnership with Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler. This partnership would allow enterprises to offer customised & improved end-user experiences like guest Wi-Fi authentication services & location-based analytics across sectors including retail, healthcare, enables enterprises to offer customised and enhanced end-user experiences such as guest Wi-Fi authentication services and location-based analytics across sectors including retail, healthcare, manufacturing & hospitality, amongst others.

Mar-2021: Cisco took over Acacia Communications, a Massachusetts-based company & existing Cisco supplier. Under this partnership, Cisco would offer their consumers with solutions in the form they want to consume either that means discrete components or fully integrated solutions for the new internet.

Feb-2021: Cisco completed the acquisition of IMImobile, a leading provider of cloud communications software & services. This acquisition aimed to enable Cisco to provide a robust Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) offer. In addition, this deal would give businesses the ability to provide delightful consumer experiences across the whole life cycle, leveraging technology including AI, omnichannel capabilities, experience management, programmability for personalization and collaboration tools.

Jan-2021: Belden took over OTN Systems, a global leader in inspiring people to design their communications network with the innovative technologies. This acquisition aimed to accelerate the expansion of the XTran portfolio as an important part of a broader solution for industrial customers, marketed & supported by a larger, global organization. In addition, OTN Systems would be able to take the complete benefit of the best practices of Belden, along with maintaining its agility & focus as appreciated by the company’s consumers and partners.

Apr-2019: ABB extended its existing partnership with Ericsson, a Swedish multinational networking and telecommunications company. This move would enable improve connected services, industrial IoT and AI technologies in the future. Moreover, this expansion would open innovative opportunities for consumers to improve productivity & competitiveness by digitalizing company’s businesses.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Offering

Components

Switches

Controllers & Connectors

Routers & WAP

Gateways

Communication Interfaces & Converters

Power Supply Devices

Others

Software

Services

By Communication Protocol

Industrial Ethernet

Fieldbus

Wireless

By Vertical

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices

Metals & Mining

Power & Energy

Food & Beverages

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Siemens AG

ABB Group

Schneider Electric SE

Sick AG

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Belden, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

