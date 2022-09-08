Hard Tea Market rising at a growth of 23.7% CAGR during the forecast period | reach $9 billion

The Global Hard Tea Market size is expected to reach $9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 23.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Hard Tea Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By ABV (2%-5% and More than 5.1%), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online, and Others), By Flavor, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 ? 2028

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-hard-tea-market/QI046

A Hard Tea is simply tea-based water with any flavor, little alcohol concentration, and no to low sugar content. Tea is one of the most consumed beverages across the world, barring water. Traditional and herbal teas are both beneficial to one’s health. Tea is becoming more popular as customers seek more variety and more natural, uncomplicated foods and beverages. Tea comes in more than 3,000 different types. In a competitive market, sourcing indigenous teas and tastes might help a tea stand out. New varieties of tea-infused alcoholic beverage specialty have generated a burgeoning alcoholic tea industry. Real tea or fake tea flavoring can be used to make tea-infused cocktails as well as flavored malt beverages.

Alcohol is also one of the most widely consumed beverages worldwide. Because of the flavor and benefits that alcohol brings, consumer perceptions of its consumption are shifting in a positive direction. Growing alcohol usage has resulted in the development of creative product offerings based on alcohol, such as alcohol-infused items like hard tea, which are gaining popularity in the current market. Hard tea is available in two types viz. low alcohol hard tea as well as high alcohol hard tea. Hard tea infused with beer is a low-alcohol beverage, but hard tea infused with rum or whiskey is a high-alcohol beverage that is given according to consumer preferences.

The demand for hard teas is being fueled by the vast availability of flavors in both offline and online marketplaces. Lemon-flavored hard teas are becoming increasingly popular as the relevance of immunity-boosting foods and beverages grows. Due to the pandemic, holistic health is at the center of consumers’ attention. Citrus flavors are well-liked by customers since they are well-suited to healthier alcoholic beverages. Moreover, citrus-flavored beverages complement alcoholic beverages by assisting in the creation of a refreshing beverage that is well-liked by a large audience. Lemon-flavored drinks are becoming more popular as the demand for margaritas, mojitos, and ready-to-drink cocktails grow. Companies are also experimenting with other teas with lemonade, such as green, white, and oolong.

COVID-19 Impact

Consumers of alcoholic beverages have changed their habits as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to rising health concerns, governments and authorities of various countries are considering the usage of low-alcohol beverages. Furthermore, the pandemic has raised the demand for internet delivery services. Several market players have joined these platforms to help promote product sales. The pandemic has also increased the demand for online retail transactions across all industries. Customers nowadays are willing to buy alcoholic beverages online. In addition, the demand for healthy beverages is also being driven by the popularity of tea beverages like cold brew tea, hard kombucha, and other hard beverages. Hence, the demand for hard teas, particularly on online sale channels, has significantly increased. The hard tea market witnessed increased growth during the pandemic.

Market Growth Factors

Enhances heart health and boosts energy

Tea use tends to reduce the incidence of serious heart diseases, such as blood clots and heart attack, according to various research and studies, including animal trials. Hard tea has anti-inflammatory qualities that aid in the healing of artery tissue. This reduces the tendency of inflammation, which can disrupt blood flow and lead to blood clotting. Drinking tea may also aid in the reduction of high blood pressure and cholesterol levels. People who consume a moderate and appropriate amount of hard tea have a significantly lower risk of heart attack and considerably lower levels of harmful LDL cholesterol.

Aids in digestion and fat loss

Tea aids in digestion and can be used to cure a variety of ailments, including nausea, stomachache, and diarrhea. Ginger tea is a herbal drink that has long been used to relieve stomach discomfort in several countries all over the world. Gingerol and shogaol are substances that assist to relax the stomach lining and avoid vomiting. The high quantities of antioxidants, as well as menthol in peppermint tea, can assist to ease an upset stomach. Tea also comprises tannins, which can majorly help in reducing inflammation in the intestine. This can help in relieving stomachaches as well as the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome.

Market Restraining Factors

Linked with iron deficiency in the consumer

Tannins, a type of chemical found in tea, are abundant. Tannins present in certain meals can pile up iron in the body of the consumer, making it inaccessible for absorption across the digestive tract. Iron deficiency is one of the most frequent nutrient deficits globally, and for a person with already low iron levels, drinking too much tea might make things worse. Tea tannins are more likely to prevent iron absorption from plant-based diets than from animal-based foods. As a result, consumers with strict diet routines would have to carefully regulate their tea intake, due to which, the consumption of hard tea would be reduced.

ABV (%) Outlook

Based on ABV (%), the market is segmented into 2%-5% and More than 5.1%. In 2021, the 2-5% segment procured the largest revenue share of the hard tea market. The rising growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing demand for low-content alcoholic beverages. A growing number of health-conscious people are driving the demand for beverages with an alcohol content of less than 5%.

Distribution Channel Outlook

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online, and Others. In 2021, the online segment garnered a significant revenue share of the hard tea market. The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the development of various e-commerce platforms selling alcoholic beverages. The demand for delivery services for alcohol has increased as a result of stay-at-home orders. The loosening of laws in the United States has resulted in an increase in the number of stores moving their operations online.

Flavor Outlook

Based on Flavor, the market is segmented into Lemon, Raspberry, Peach, Orange, and Others. In 2021, the lemon segment witnessed the largest revenue share of the hard tea market. The constantly rising growth of this segment is owing to the rising popularity of lemon-flavored drinks among consumers all over the world. Moreover, another factor that is driving the growth of this segment is the nutritional benefits of lemon and its juice. Lemons are considered as an excellent source of vitamin C anti-oxidant.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the hard tea market. The prevalence of key market players in the region drives demand for hard teas in the region. Numerous new hard tea brands have emerged in the region as a result of the pandemic. Low-alcohol beverages are being offered by manufacturers in the region. Therefore, the growth of the regional hard tea market is bolstering.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Molson Coors Beverage Company, The Boston Beer Company, Inc., The Pabst Brewing Company (Blue Ribbon Intermediate Holdings, LLC), Two Chicks Drinks, LLC, Blue Point Brewing Company (Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV), Loverboy, Inc., Bold Rock Hard Cider (Craft Revolution LLC), Crook & Marker LLC, Nude Beverages, and Cisco Brewers, Inc.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-hard-tea-market/QI046

Strategies Deployed in Hard Tea Market

May-2022: Boston Beer Company is launching TeaPot, a range of THC-infused iced tea. The new product range offers 5 milligrams of THC as well as the ingredient that is responsible for the euphoric high of marijuana.

Apr-2022: Loverboy rolled out Strawberry Lemonade Sparkling Hard Tea, a range of Spritzes, Sparkling Hard Teas, and Canned Cocktails. The new product range reflects the efforts of the company in the formulation of a blend of alcohol, tea, and all-natural strawberry and lemonade flavors.

Jan-2022: Molson Coors came into an agreement with the Coca-Cola Company, an American multinational beverage corporation. Under this agreement, the company aimed to develop and market a full-flavor alcohol beverages brand. In addition, the agreement also complements the alliance of the Coca-Cola Company and Molson Coors.

Sep-2021: Molson Coors expanded its geographical footprint in the United States with the launch of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer. With this geographical expansion, the company aimed to commercialize Topo Chico Hard Seltzer all over the country. Moreover, the product would be available in four flavors viz. Tangy Lemon Lime, Strawberry Guava, Tropical Mango, and Exotic Pineapple.

Jul-2021: The Boston Beer Company partnered with Beam Suntory, a leader in premium spirits. This partnership aimed to extend select iconic brands across some of the fastest-growing beverage alcohol markets. Moreover, Beam Suntory also aimed to launch products with the blend of Sauza tequila brand, ready-to-drink beverages, and Truly Hard Seltzer into bottled spirits.

Mar-2021: Bold Rock partnered with Speedway Motorsports, a US-based leader in motorsports entertainment. With this partnership, the companies aimed to connect with loyal and passionate race fans across the country.

Feb-2021: Nude Beverages launched Nude Hard Iced Tea in the United States. With this launch, the company aimed to meet the US consumers’ demand for a true American-style iced tea along with zero caffeine, and zero carbonation. In addition, the product lien is brewed with black tea.

Jul-2020: Pabst Blue Ribbon rolled out peach-flavored 100-calorie hard tea. The new product contains 4% ABV along with 3 grams of sugar. Moreover, the new sparkling drink is brewed with real tea leaves and also contains natural peach and bold black tea flavor blended into a refreshing brew.

Jul-2020: Blue Point Brewing launched Long Island Iced Teas. The new product is a sparkling hard tea with alcohol content through the natural fermentation of cane sugar. Moreover, the company also aimed to meet the consumers’ demand for a little more than the regular hard seltzer.

Jul-2020: Bold Rock released its new Hard Lemonade lines and Hard Tea. Through this launch, the company aimed to offer new products made with all-natural ingredients to its customers. Moreover, Products present in the Hard Tea range encompass original with a blend of Lemon and Half & Half flavors. Both of the products contain 5% ABV and are available in a 12- pack of 12-oz. cans.

Apr-2020: Crook & Marker unveiled a new range of Spiked Lemonades and Spiked Teas. The new products are made with organic super grain alcohol along with zero sugar in order to offer a delicious taste with low calories to its customers.

Dec-2019: Loverboy came into a partnership with Night Shift Distributing, a Massachusetts craft beverage distributor. Following this partnership, Night Shift Distributing would distribute a line-up of gluten-free and sweetened sparkling hard teas from Loverboy across Massachusetts.

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report ): –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-hard-tea-market/QI046

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By ABV (%)

2%-5%

More than 5.1%

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online

Others

By Flavor

Lemon

Raspberry

Peach

Orange

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Egypt

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Molson Coors Beverage Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc.

The Pabst Brewing Company (Blue Ribbon Intermediate Holdings, LLC)

Two Chicks Drinks, LLC

Blue Point Brewing Company (Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV)

Loverboy, Inc.

Bold Rock Hard Cider (Craft Revolution LLC)

Crook & Marker LLC

Nude Beverages

Cisco Brewers, Inc.

Request Full Report : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-hard-tea-market/QI046

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Robust, detailed segmentation

In-depth analysis in all geographies.

Detailed breakup in various segmentation.

Rigorous primary and secondary research

We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization. Our priority is to provide high-level customer satisfaction by providing innovative reports that enable them to take a strategic decision and generate revenue. We update our database on a day-to-day basis to provide the latest reports. We assist our clients in understanding the emerging trends so that they can invest smartly and can make optimum utilization of resources available.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email:sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website : https://www.quadintel.com/