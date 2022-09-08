North America Hard Tea Market Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Rapid Growth During 2022-2030

The North America Hard Tea Market would witness market growth of 23.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

North America Hard Tea Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By ABV (2%-5% and More than 5.1%), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online, and Others), By Flavor, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 – 2028

Hard tea can be made using a variety of different ingredients. Whether it is classic English breakfast tea or orange pekoe, black tea is the ideal partner for rum. Cocktails, such as the Fish House Punch (a full pint of dark rum with as much black tea, and some Cognac and peach brandy) and Planter’s Punch (a basic blend of dark rum and black tea) have proven this time and time again. The natural sweetness of rum balances out the bitterness of black tea, but other spirits, such as whiskey, can sometimes exacerbate it. Boozing green tea eliminates many of its stated health benefits, the flavor is worth it.

However, green tea infused directly into Japanese whisky offers a unique take on the Whisky Highball. The tea gives the whisky a savory, grassy flavor that makes it perfect for mixing with food or drinking on its own. The Green Tea-Infused Whisky Highball can be made with 2 ounces of soda water, 1.5 ounces of green tea-infused whisky, and a sea palm garnish.

The import of hard tea is significantly higher in this region and is still rising. In North America, there is a substantial number of people consuming hard tea. One of the major driving factors of the regional market is the higher prevalence of obesity in this region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the prevalence of obesity in the United States was reported to be 41.9% between 2017 to 2020. Due to the attribute that hard tea significantly helps in weight reduction and fat loss, the consumption of hard tea is rising in the region.

Additionally, according to the Tea Association of the United States of America’s study, The State of the United States of Tea Industry 2020-2021, import volumes into the United States were very high in 2019. However, these volumes were reduced in 2020, although, the one bright spot is that imports recovered from their low point in the middle of the year, and total imports made a slight comeback in the fourth quarter of 2020. Green tea imports increased slightly year over year in 2019, remaining at 15% of overall imports. While overall tea imports declined in 2020, tea consumption in the United States remained healthy across all tea categories and demographics. The growth of the regional market would increase in this region in the coming years.

The US market dominated the North America Hard Tea Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $2,833.2 million by 2028. The Canada market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26% during (2022 – 2028). Additionally, The Mexico market would witness a CAGR of 24.9% during (2022 – 2028).

Based on ABV (%), the market is segmented into 2%-5% and More than 5.1%. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online, and Others. Based on Flavor, the market is segmented into Lemon, Raspberry, Peach, Orange, and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Molson Coors Beverage Company, The Boston Beer Company, Inc., The Pabst Brewing Company (Blue Ribbon Intermediate Holdings, LLC), Two Chicks Drinks, LLC, Blue Point Brewing Company (Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV), Loverboy, Inc., Bold Rock Hard Cider (Craft Revolution LLC), Crook & Marker LLC, Nude Beverages, and Cisco Brewers, Inc.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By ABV (%)

2%-5%

More than 5.1%

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online

Others

By Flavor

Lemon

Raspberry

Peach

Orange

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Companies Profiled

Molson Coors Beverage Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc.

The Pabst Brewing Company (Blue Ribbon Intermediate Holdings, LLC)

Two Chicks Drinks, LLC

Blue Point Brewing Company (Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV)

Loverboy, Inc.

Bold Rock Hard Cider (Craft Revolution LLC)

Crook & Marker LLC

Nude Beverages

Cisco Brewers, Inc.

