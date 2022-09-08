North America Geranium Oil Market would witness growth of 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period | 200 pages report

The North America Geranium Oil Market would witness market growth of 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

North America Geranium Oil Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Nature, By Application, By Distribution Channel (B2B Sales, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Online Retail), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 – 2028

Geranium oil is a generic term for a wide variety of oils extracted from Pelargonium plant species. These plants all have a shrubby appearance, with flowers that range in color from white to pale pink to white with pink stripes. While the aroma and appearance of the resultant oils are remarkably similar, perfumers are aware of certain key differences.

Geranium Oil is recognized to help with feminine concerns such as menstrual discomforts. Pour 12 cups of a Carrier Oil of choice into a clean and dry bottle for a soothing massage blend that relieves unpleasant symptoms such as pain, soreness, and tightness. Sweet Almond, Grapeseed, and Sunflowers Carrier Oils are all recommended. Geranium Oil is often used in aromatherapy because of its various health advantages and softly uplifting sweet aroma. Geranium is a popular addition to several distinctively kid-friendly blends. It was once utilized by the Egyptians for its ability to promote good skin, alleviate acne, and reduce inflammations.

Usage of the product in the region is expected to grow substantially in the next years as a result of increasing disposable incomes, new product releases, and increased usage of natural ingredients in cosmetics. The United States and Canada are used to evaluate the essential oil market in North America. The rise of the essential oils sector in the United States is being driven by public worries about the impacts of chemical compounds in food and cosmetics, as well as greater consumer recognition of the usefulness of essential oils.

The growth of the essential oil market in Canada raised the demand for oil-based self-care approaches, as well as the development of fresh tactics and improved manufacturing processes. Because of new product launches and efficient distribution networks, essential oils are now readily available. One of the largest firms is the Lebermuth Company.

The US market dominated the North America Geranium Oil Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $25,798.1 Thousands by 2028. The Canada market is experiencing a CAGR of 8.3% during (2022 – 2028). Additionally, The Mexico market would exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% during (2022 – 2028).

Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Floral Essential Oil, Berj?, Inc., De Monchy Aromatics Ltd., VISAGENICS, Mother Herbs (P) Ltd., Sva Organics (Sri Venkatesh Aromas), Firmenich S.A., and Young Living Essential Oils LC.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Nature

Conventional

Organic

By Application

Aromatherapy

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Flavor & Fragrances

Others

By Distribution Channel

B2B Sales

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Companies Profiled

Floral Essential Oil

Berj?, Inc.

De Monchy Aromatics Ltd.

VISAGENICS

Mother Herbs (P) Ltd.

Sva Organics (Sri Venkatesh Aromas)

Firmenich S.A.

Young Living Essential Oils LC

