Europe Gas Chromatography Market Key Trends, Survey Report 2030 | growth of 5.1% CAGR

The Europe Gas Chromatography Market would witness market growth of 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Gas chromatography software delivers more reliable information than other procedures, allowing it to be used as a fully quantitative approach. TLC, for example, necessitates the purchase of additional equipment like densitometers or treatment steps, which raises the expense of every experiment. Flame photometric detectors and thermal conductivity detectors, for example, are nondestructive detectors used in gas chromatographers. As a result, GC is a technology that may be used to evaluate samples without destroying them. Columns employed in a gas chromatographer come in a variety of sizes, allowing them to be utilized for a variety of purposes. Different types of stationery and liquid support phases can be used in GC investigations.

The software capabilities of GC have been enhanced by the key market players. Improved real-time control and reporting are the result of increased normalization, peak, and baseline optimization. This gives gas chromatography a considerable advantage over more traditional procedures, as improved data analysis skills result in better and enhanced outcomes.

The European Union (EU) has become a pioneer in developing advice and rules to ensure food safety in all of its member states. Because of the free movement of food commodities across European Union member countries, there is a pressing need to provide high-quality monitoring of both imported and member-state products. Practical, state-of-the-art, and harmonized procedures and methodologies are necessary for various kinds of research across different verticals.

To achieve this purpose, the European Commission has established a network of laboratories and scientific investigations. Because imported food must meet EU regulations, as well as the necessity for uniform compliance across member states, the developed system would serve as a model based for food supply monitoring. Additionally, the critical significance of chromatography in mass spectrometry is known to the institutes operating in this regional domain.

The Germany market dominated the Europe Gas Chromatography Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $241.2 Million by 2028. The UK market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during (2022 – 2028). Additionally, The France market would display a CAGR of 5.8% during (2022 – 2028).

Based on End User, the market is segmented into Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company, Food & Beverage Company, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others. Based on Product, the market is segmented into Consumables & Accessories and Instruments. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Trajan Scientific and Medical Pty Ltd., LECO Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Merck Group, Xylem, Inc., and Restek Corporation.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company

Food & Beverage Company

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

By Product

Consumables & Accessories

Instruments

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Companies Profiled

Trajan Scientific and Medical Pty Ltd.

LECO Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

Merck Group

Xylem, Inc.

Restek Corporation

