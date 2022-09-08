North America Gardening Equipment Market Emerging Trend, Advancement, Growth | growth of 4.2% CAGR | 200 pages report

The North America Gardening Equipment Market would witness market growth of 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

North America Gardening Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End use (Commercial/Government and Residential), By Product, By Sales Channel, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 – 2028

Growing plants and raising animals in and around towns, cities, and urban areas is known as urban farming or urban agriculture. Farming was mostly a rural activity until recently. However, technological advancements, combined with a pressing need to find more environmentally friendly methods of production and consumption, have led to the adoption of farming techniques in more urban areas. Commercial city farms, community orchards, community gardens, indoor vertical farms, rooftop gardens, hydroponic greenhouses, urban aquaponic farms (or fish farms), urban beehives, and small-scale homestead farms are among the several forms of urban farms that exist in various regions of the world.

With a few common tools, mixed ecological effects, and very similar goals, American homeowners are managing a chunk of land the size of Georgia. A new study by a group of scientists from the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service sheds light on how money, age, and how well someone knows their neighbors affect three typical yard management practices: irrigation, fertilization, and pesticide application. In the United States, lawns cover more acreage than irrigated maize, the country’s most important agricultural product.

The need for landscaping services on private lawns, golf courses, sports fields, and public parks is rapidly expanding across the United States. The business sector accounts for the majority of the demand for lawn mowers in the country. The landscaping sector is thriving in commercial building activities as a result of the rising desire for backyard beauty, resulting in an ever-increasing demand for gardening equipment in the United States. Furthermore, the proliferation of green spaces and green roofs in the United States is driving demand for new gardening equipment products.

The US market dominated the North America Gardening Equipment Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $26,657.3 million by 2028. The Canada market is experiencing a CAGR of 6.6% during (2022 – 2028). Additionally, The Mexico market would exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% during (2022 – 2028).

Based on End use, the market is segmented into Commercial/Government and Residential. Based on Product, the market is segmented into Water Equipment, Lawn Mowers, Handheld Power Tools, and Hand Tools & Wheeled Implements. Based on Sales Channel, the market is segmented into Lawn & Garden Specialty Stores, National Retailers & Discount Stores, Home Centers, E-commerce, and Hardware Stores. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Robert Bosch GmbH, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Deere & Company, The Toro Company, Fiskars Brands, Inc., Husqvarna Group, MTD Products, Inc., Falcon Garden Tools Pvt. Ltd., AriensCo, and Briggs & Stratton, LLC.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By End use

Commercial/Government

Residential

By Product

Water Equipment

Lawn Mowers

Handheld Power Tools

Hand Tools & Wheeled Implements

By Sales Channel

Lawn & Garden Specialty Stores

National Retailers & Discount Stores

Home Centers

E-commerce

Hardware Stores

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Companies Profiled

Robert Bosch GmbH

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Deere & Company

The Toro Company

Fiskars Brands, Inc.

Husqvarna Group

MTD Products, Inc.

Falcon Garden Tools Pvt. Ltd.

AriensCo

Briggs & Stratton, LLC

