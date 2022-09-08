Foreign students not restricted by Taiwan’s 50,000 arrival quota

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign students preparing to start the new academic year in Taiwan will not be restricted by the country’s current maximum quota of 50,000 inbound passengers per week, the Ministry of Education said Thursday (Sept. 8).

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has given its approval for students to be allowed into the country if they hold a valid residence permit or were treated as a special case, even if the cap for 50,000 arrivals has already been reached, CNA reported.

The CECC raised the quota on Aug. 22, but as the new academic year began, colleges told the MOE that some of their overseas students had problems trying to book flights to Taiwan.

On Tuesday (Sept. 6), the MOE sent a letter to universities telling them that students from overseas would not be restricted by the 50,000 inbound passengers a week quota. They should be allowed to board a flight to Taiwan upon showing their student visa or resident certificate at the airport, the MOE said.

From Sept. 15, students will be able to spend their quarantine at special facilities, with their schools booking the rooms with one or two students per room. Transportation from the airport to the quarantine center and from the quarantine center to the college will have to be organized by the school, CNA reported.