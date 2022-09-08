US delegation is 'symbol' of congress' commitment to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Representative Stephanie Murphy reiterated Washington’s support for Taiwan during a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday (Sept. 8).

Murphy, who is leading a seven-member delegation in Taiwan, said their visit “is a symbol of congress’s rock-solid commitment to Taiwan.” She said that growing bilateral ties have also led to more opportunities “for closer cooperation and coordination across trade, security, and cultural exchanges.”

The representative called on congress to advocate for more Taiwanese participation in world organizations. “Taiwan has shown itself to be a responsible member of the international community, especially in public health issues.”

Murphy said one of the most important things congress can do now is to deepen academic relationships with Taiwan by pushing for a high-quality free trade agreement. “We also cannot underestimate the power of cultural exchanges across academia, civil society, and government,” she said.

The representative said she was “greatly optimistic” about the direction of bilateral ties, especially regarding congressional support.

Representative Scott Franklin also echoed Murphy’s sentiment, saying, “Our presence demonstrates the commitment U.S. congress has to Taiwan.” Franklin said he was “proud of how the partnership has grown over the years.”

He also said bilateral ties do not only cover security, but also technology and modernization. “Taiwan’s semiconductors are critical to the global supply chain,” he pointed out.

Tsai said this latest group is the largest delegation of representatives to date. Though the members come from four different house committees, they all are “true friends of Taiwan,” she said.

The president praised the members’ efforts to support Taiwan through bills, resolutions, and other initiatives and expressed gratitude for visiting amid prolonged Chinese military drills in the region.

“Taiwan will not bow to pressure or coercion. We will defend our democratic institutions and way of life,” she said, adding that the nation will “actively deepen our cooperation with democratic partners to jointly safeguard peace and stability in the region.”

The president also pledged that Taiwan will continue to work with the U.S. to deepen trade and economic relations. Tsai said she is confident that through the U.S.-Taiwan initiative on 21st Century Trade, a “high standard” trade agreement can be finalized to advance bilateral trade development.

She expressed the hope of signing an avoidance on double taxation agreement with the U.S. as well.

The delegation will meet with National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄), and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) to share views on Taiwan-U.S. relations, regional security, and economic and trade issues. The representatives will depart on Sept. 9.