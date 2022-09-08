Taiwan’s TSMC sees four big clients scale back orders

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid slowing demand for consumer electronics and recent changes to U.S. chip export policies, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has seen orders cut back from some of its biggest clients.

Citing a recent JPMorgan Chase & Company report, the Economic Daily News on Tuesday (Sept. 6) said that MediaTek, Nvidia, Qualcomm, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) have reduced their orders from TSMC. This has led to TSMC shutting down four of its extreme ultraviolet lithography machines, which will reduce monthly production by 15,000 units.

Weaker global demand for consumer electronics, in addition to new export restrictions imposed by the U.S. government on advanced graphics processing units made by Nvidia and AMD to China and Russia have all affected TSMC’s orders.

In response to the reports, TSMC said on Wednesday (Sept. 7) that it does not comment on market rumors. The Taiwanese chipmaker also said that production capacity will remain tight throughout 2022.

TSMC also said that it still expects 2022 revenue growth to be in the mid-30% range, while it still sees continued growth in 2023. The world’s largest contract chipmaker also said that its compound annual growth rate should remain between 15-20% over the next few years.

The chipmaker also pointed out that even though the global economy will face struggles in the short term, it expects long-term demand for chips to remain robust.