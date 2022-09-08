Alexa
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake jolts east Taiwan county

Shallow quake reported near coastal Yilan

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/08 15:34
(Central Weather Bureau screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 3.1 earthquake jolted eastern Taiwan on Thursday (Sept. 8) at 2:35 p.m., according to the Central Weather Bureau.

The epicenter of the quake was 38 kilometers south of Yilan County Hall, just off the coast of the county, with a focal depth of 7.6 km.

Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location. The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Yilan County and a 1 in Hualien County.

No injuries or damage from the quake were reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor
Yilan
Hualien

