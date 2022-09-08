Beale recalled to Wallabies squad for New Zealand series

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Kurtley Beale has been recalled to Australia’s extended squad for two Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup tests against New Zealand.

The 31-year-old utility back has been sidelined for several months with a serious hamstring injury and hasn't been in an Australian squad since late 2021.

Beale and 33-year-old lock Cadeyrn Neville are the only additions to the 36-man squad following the two tests against World Cup champion South Africa. The Wallabies won the first of those 25-17 and the Springboks won the second 24-8 to register their first win in Australia since 2013.

“Kurtley is a welcome return to the squad after recovering from a long-term injury and will bring his passion for the jersey along with his wealth of experience at test level,” Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said. "It’s great to be able to keep the core of our group together and welcome Cadeyrn back." Neville is replacing Rory Arnold, who is missing the New Zealand section of the tournament because of the impending birth of his first child.

The Australians, aiming to reclaim the Bledisloe Cup for the first time since 2002, host the All Blacks next Thursday in Melbourne and travel to Auckland for the tournament finale on Sept. 24.

“We know how important these next two tests are with silverware on the line and we’ll be expecting a response after the disappointment of last weekend’s loss," Rennie said.

The Rugby Championship is delicately poised with all four teams on two wins and two losses apiece. The All Blacks lead the standings with 11 points followed by South Africa, Australia and Argentina all on nine.

Australia squad: Allan Alaalatoa, Kurtley Beale, Angus Bell, Jock Campbell, Pone Fa’amausili, Folau Fainga’a, Lalakai Foketi, Bernard Foley, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Jake Gordon, Reece Hodge, Jed Holloway, Len Ikitau, Andrew Kellaway, Marika Koroibete, , Rob Leota, Noah Lolesio, Lachlan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Fraser McReight, Cadeyrn Neville, Hunter Paisami, Jordan Petaia, Matt Philip, David Porecki, Pete Samu, Scott Sio, James Slipper, Darcy Swain, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Suliasi Vunivalu, Nic White, Harry Wilson, Tom Wright.

