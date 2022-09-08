Taiwan adds 34,846 local COVID cases ahead of Mid-Autumn holiday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 34,846 local COVID cases on Thursday (Sept. 8), 278 imported cases, and 29 deaths.

The number of local cases increased by 2.8% from the same period last week.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, said there was one new case of a child developing severe symptoms after a COVID-19 infection. As of Thursday, 126 children had been diagnosed with MIS-C after a COVID-19 infection and 30 children had died of encephalitis.

Encephalitis is an uncommon complication of COVID‐19. Among the children succumbing to encephalitis, 22 of them were under five years of age. Lo urged parents with young children to get them vaccinated to reduce the odds of developing COVID-related complications.

As this weekend's Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, a time of reunion and getting together with family, CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) said at Thursday's press briefing that those with symptoms should quarantine and not take part in any celebrations. Wang also advised elderly people and those susceptible to disease to avoid such gatherings, especially barbecue parties, to reduce their exposure to the virus.

Local cases

Local cases included 15,748 males, 19,082 females, and 16 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

New Taipei City reported 7,840 cases, followed by 4,447 in Taipei City, 4,313 in Taichung City, 4,010 in Taoyuan City, 2,547 in Kaohsiung City, 1,933 in Tainan City, 1,408 in Changhua County, 1,209 in Hsinchu County, 897 in Hsinchu City, 832 in Pingtung County, 777 in Miaoli County, 762 in Yilan County, 704 in Keelung City, 694 in Yunlin County, 663 in Hualien County, 453 in Chiayi County, 427 in Nantou County, 328 in Chiayi City, 293 in Taitung County, 144 in Kinmen County, 139 in Penghu County, and 26 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 29 deaths announced on Thursday included 13 males and 16 females ranging in age from under five to their 90s, including an unvaccinated two-year-old girl who tested positive for the virus on Aug. 30 and later developed encephalitis among other severe symptoms. The girl died of multiple organ system failures on Sept. 3.

All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 26 of them had a history of chronic disease, and 19 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis and death ranged from May 28 to Sept. 5.

Imported cases

The 278 imported cases included 148 males and 130 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 5,580,027 cases, of which 5,550,051 were local and 29,922 were imported. So far, 10,170 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 16 deaths reported among imported cases.