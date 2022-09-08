Taiwan’s TSMC to lead global semiconductor sales in 3Q

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) will see its sales lead the global chip sector for the third quarter of 2022 as it overtakes Samsung due to the collapse of the memory chip market, IC Insights reported Wednesday (Sept. 7).

The semiconductor market research company cut its chip market growth forecast for 2022 to 7% from 11% in an August report, almost entirely because of memory chip troubles beginning after June.

The changes pave the way for TSMC to rise to the top of the global semiconductor sector, overtaking both Samsung and Intel, according to IC Insights. The Taiwan company’s total sales are expected to rise by 11% in the third quarter compared to the second, with Samsung registering a drop of 19% for the same period and Intel growing only by 1%.

TSMC’s sales for the third quarter could reach $20.2 billion (NT$624.17 billion) from $18.16 billion for the period April-June 2022. Samsung’s sales are likely to drop from $22.62 billion to $18.29 billion, and Intel’s could move from $14.86 billion to $15.04 billion.

Just last year, TSMC ranked as the third semiconductor supplier in the world, with sales 31% lower than Samsung, IC Insights said to illustrate the speed of the Taiwan chipmaker’s surge.