Sodium Hypophosphite Market 2021 Analysis by Sales and Consumption Status and Application till 2027

Global Sodium Hypophosphite Market to reach USD 981 million by 2027.Global Sodium Hypophosphite Market is valued approximately at USD 697.2 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

Sodium Hypophosphite (molecular formula: NaH2PO2H2O) is a deliquescent white crystalline inorganic chemical that is commonly utilized in electroplating applications since it is employed as a reducing agent in industry. The market is being driven by rise in demand for water treatment in industrial applications and expansion of the electronics and automotive sectors.

For instance, as per Statista, By 2024, the worldwide industrial wastewater treatment market is anticipated to expand from USD 11.3 billion in 2019 to USD 15 billion, with North America accounting for the largest share at USD 5.4 billion. Biocides and disinfectants are expected to account for the majority of the treatment market during this period. Furthermore, Sodium Hypophosphite is used in the chemical and polymer industry as a catalyst in polymerization reactions and as a chemical intermediary in the synthesis of Hypophosphorous Acid, diazo derivatives, and other organic compounds. However, rise in the price of phosphorous rocks owing to scarcity in supply may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market shares of sodium hypophosphite market due to the presence of big electronics and automotive manufacturers in the region. Also, growing industrialization of countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the projected period. In the near future, growth in the manufacturing of electronic and automotive components, as well as the introduction of new production processes, will likely enhance the production of electronic devices and automotive parts in Asia Pacific.

Major market player included in this report are:

Jiangxi Fuerxin Medicine Chemical Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Kangxiang Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Hubei Lianxing Chemical Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Danai Chemical Co., Ltd.

Huanggang Quanwang Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd.

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd

Sigma-Aldrich

Changshu New-Tech Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Hubei Sky Lake Chemical Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Function:

Reducing agents

Catalysts & stabilizers

Chemical intermediates

Others

By Grade:

Electrical

Industrial

Others

By Application:

Electroplating

Water treatment

Chemicals & pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

