Gas Turbine Services Market 2021 Emerging Trends, Comprehensive Study With Top Companies and Key Players till 2027

Global Gas Turbine Services Market to reach USD 54.93 billion by 2027.Global Gas Turbine Services Market is valued approximately at USD 28.55 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

The gas turbine services are comprised of using data management techniques, such as asset management and predictive analytics to assess the technological capability of turbines. Gas turbines requires periodic inspection, repair and replacement of parts to ensure optimum efficiency and reliability. Growing trend of multiyear service contracts signed by gas turbine users is pushing the market towards growth.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3081

Rising number of gas turbine installation growing the need for inspecting, maintaining and repairing services, growth in upgradation of aging fleet of gas turbine and rising production of shale gas are fueling the growth in the market. For instance, according to Statista, United States’ shale gas production is expected to be 80 billion cubic feet per day by 2040, as compared to 37 billion cubic feet per day in 2015. Also, in November 2019, Opra Turbines signed an order with Spirit Energy to deliver one OP16-3B gas turbine generator to replace existing Dresser Rand KG2-3C gas turbine. Furthermore, shift toward decentralized power distribution and digitization of gas turbines are expected to fuel the demand in market in coming years. However, more reliance on coal-based power generation in emerging economies such as India and China and limited natural gas reserves may hinder the growth during forecast period.

Among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World, Asia Pacific is dominating the global market due to advancement in technology and growing urbanization in the region. Whereas, North America is expected to grow at the fastest pace during forecast period because of presence of large number of existing and aging gas turbine fleet in United States and Canada.

Major market player included in this report are:

General Electric (GE).

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

Ansaldo Energia S.p.A.

Solar Turbines Incorporated

MAN Energy Solutions

Rolls-Royce plc

Centrax Gas Turbines

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3081

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Turbine Type:

Heavy Duty

Industrial

Aeroderivative

By Turbine Capacity:

<100 MW

100 to 200 MW

>200 MW

By Type:

Maintenance & Repair

Overhaul

Spare Parts Supply

By Provider:

OEM

Non-OEM

By End-use:

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Other Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3081

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3081

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/