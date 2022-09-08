Flexible Garden Hoses Market 2021 Report Emerging Trends, Comprehensive Study With Top Companies and Forecast till 2027

Global Flexible Garden Hoses Market to reach USD 1.4 million by 2027.Global Flexible Garden Hoses Market is valued approximately at USD 1.04 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

Flexible garden hoses are pipe like object used to flow water from faucet to different parts of garden, and it can be used for other purposes also, like washing vehicles, garden furniture and others. Growing trend of growing fruits and vegetables in home gardens is benefitting the market. The factors which are fueling the demand for product are growing demand of garden supplies, campaigns organized by international organizations to encourage people for gardening and equipment and rising awareness regarding benefits of gardening in homes are fueling the demand for flexible garden hoses. For instance, according to Statista, global sales for gardening equipment and supplies has increased from USD 99 billion in 2019 to USD 104 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 127 billion by 2024. Furthermore, introduction of kink free garden hoses by using advance technology and new product launched by market players are expected to fuel the demand in the future. For instance, in July 2019, Garden Glory launched unique garden hoses and expanded its flexible garden hoses products portfolio to enhance the variety for its customers. However, low quality hoses leading to early leakages may hamper the growth during forecast period.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the regions considered for the regional analysis of flexible garden hoses market. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to access to private gardens to majority of household which increased the demand for garden supplies. Whereas North America is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to increasing number of families engaged in garden activities in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Craftsman

Legacy Manufacturing Co.

Water Right Inc.

Melnor

Gilmour

Teknor Apex Company

Briggs & Stratton

Terraflex

Swan Products, LLC

Flexon Industries

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Conventional Hoses

Soaker Hoses

Sprinkler Hoses

Expandable Hoses

Others

By Performance:

Light Duty Hoses

Medium Duty Hoses

Heavy & Super Heavy-Duty Hoses

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

