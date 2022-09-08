Flexible Garden Hoses Market 2021 Report Emerging Trends, Comprehensive Study With Top Companies and Forecast till 2027

Global Flexible Garden Hoses Market to reach USD 1.4 million by 2027.Global Flexible Garden Hoses Market is valued approximately at USD 1.04 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.
Market Overview-
Flexible garden hoses are pipe like object used to flow water from faucet to different parts of garden, and it can be used for other purposes also, like washing vehicles, garden furniture and others. Growing trend of growing fruits and vegetables in home gardens is benefitting the market. The factors which are fueling the demand for product are growing demand of garden supplies, campaigns organized by international organizations to encourage people for gardening and equipment and rising awareness regarding benefits of gardening in homes are fueling the demand for flexible garden hoses. For instance, according to Statista, global sales for gardening equipment and supplies has increased from USD 99 billion in 2019 to USD 104 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 127 billion by 2024. Furthermore, introduction of kink free garden hoses by using advance technology and new product launched by market players are expected to fuel the demand in the future. For instance, in July 2019, Garden Glory launched unique garden hoses and expanded its flexible garden hoses products portfolio to enhance the variety for its customers. However, low quality hoses leading to early leakages may hamper the growth during forecast period.
Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the regions considered for the regional analysis of flexible garden hoses market. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to access to private gardens to majority of household which increased the demand for garden supplies. Whereas North America is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to increasing number of families engaged in garden activities in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
- Craftsman
- Legacy Manufacturing Co.
- Water Right Inc.
- Melnor
- Gilmour
- Teknor Apex Company
- Briggs & Stratton
- Terraflex
- Swan Products, LLC
- Flexon Industries
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Conventional Hoses
Soaker Hoses
Sprinkler Hoses
Expandable Hoses
Others
By Performance:
Light Duty Hoses
Medium Duty Hoses
Heavy & Super Heavy-Duty Hoses
By Distribution Channel:
Offline
Online
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
