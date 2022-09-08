Food and Beverages Color Fixing Agents Market 2021 Research Report, Industry Growth, Competitors Analysis and Forecast 2027

Global Food and Beverages Color Fixing Agents Market to reach USD $billion by 2027.Global Food and Beverages Color Fixing Agents Market is valued approximately at USD $Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

Food and Beverages Color Fixing Agents are applied in the products as they provide antioxidant and antibacterial properties along with the sour taste to it. The global Food and Beverages Color Fixing Agents market is being driven by the increasing consumption of sea food products.

For instance, according to the Statista, the average annual per capita consumption of seafood has increased from 20.3kgs in 2017 to 20.5kgs in 2019. The other driving factor for the market growth is the rising consumption of non-alcoholic beverages amid the changing lifestyle. Furthermore, the growing industrialization, expanding food processing industry and rise in disposable income will provide new opportunities for the global Food and Beverages Color Fixing Agents industry. However, side effects associated with the consumption of fixing agents and stringent norms and regulations may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Food and Beverages Color Fixing Agents Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to growing consumption of food & beverages and hectic lifestyle have stimulated product demand in the region. Whereas North America is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the rising consumption of preserved meat and presence of large companies in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Mascot Food Colours

ADM

Dynemic Products Ltd.

Denim Colourchem (P) Limited

Symrise

Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt Ltd.

Matrix Pharma Chem

Sensient Colors LLC

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Naturex, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Sodium Nitrite

Sodium Nitrate

Potassium Nitrite

Potassium Nitrate

Others

By Application:

Beverages

Meat

Poultry and Fish

Bakery

Dairy

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

