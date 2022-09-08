Gas Fire Table Market 2021 Key Applications, New Technology and Forecast till 2027

Global Gas Fire Table Market to reach USD 117.25 million by 2027.Global Gas Fire Table Market is valued approximately at USD 64.14 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

A gas fire table is a propane or petroleum gas-filled fire table that acts as a focal point in lawn or patio. The fire pit in a gas fire table is might be a simple base or an individual burner surrounded by pavers. This table is becoming a famous trend for the people looking to redesign their outdoor living spaces.

Growing investment in outdoor fire pits, attractive offers and discounts provided on online channels and rising consumer preference for creating a pleasant outdoor ambiance are the factors leading the market towards growth. For instance, according to Fixr’s 2020 Single-Family Home Construction and Remodeling Trends, outdoor fire pits will be most popular among people looking for outdoor redesigning followed by outdoor entertainment area. Furthermore, technological advancements and new product launches by the market players are expected grow the market in future. However, high cost of gas fire tables may hamper the growth during forecast period.

Europe is the dominating region in terms of market share in gas fire table market among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World, due to growing demand for high-end products owing to increasing spending on propane renovations and repairs. Whereas North America is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to rising preference for fire pits to extend the outdoor season.

Major market player included in this report are:

Firepits UK

Designing Fire

Warming Trends

Hearth Products Controls

Galaxy Outdoor

Buck Stove

CobraCo

UniFlame

Landmann

Pleasant Hearth

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Propane

Natural Gas

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

