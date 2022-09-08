Rangefinder Market 2021 Research Report Analysis from Perspective of Segmentation and Industry Growth 2027

Global Rangefinder Market to reach USD 9.56 billion by 2027Global Rangefinder Market is valued approximately at USD 2.39 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.91% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

Rangefinders are generally used in gun or cameras to identify the distance of the target. The global Rangefinder market is being driven by growing modernization in defense equipment to enhance the forces capability. The other driving factor for the market growth is the increase in the introduction of new products with inbuilt rangefinders.

For instance, in June 2021, DOOGEE Company launched the new smartphone, the S97 Pro with professional laser rangefinder. Also, in 2021, Xiaomi introduced the Duka LI1 Laser Rangefinder on the Youpin platform with advanced features such as high-precision measurement, HD LED screen and others. Furthermore, the rising sports tournaments which need the Rangefinders such as Golf, increasing demand for high precision equipment in industrial processes and technological advancements will provide new opportunities for the global Rangefinder industry. However, high research & development related to manufacturing of Rangefinder may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The major regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are considered for the regional analysis of the global Rangefinder Market. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share and is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the defense operations, presence of large established companies, high occurrence of golf tournaments in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Carl Zeiss AG (Germany)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (US)

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Norway)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

Rheinmetall AG(Germany)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Thales Group (France)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Laser

Ultrasonic

By End Use:

Defense

Commercial

Sports

By Range:

Very low (<50 m)

Low (50 m to 500 m)

Medium (500 m to 2.5 km)

High (>2.5 km)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

